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Poster of Po baram
6.4
Po baram - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Po baram
6.4

Po baram

, 2025
Po baram
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Going 32
Not going 11
Poster of Po baram
6.4
Going 32
Not going 11
Po baram - Trailer
Po baram  Trailer

Cast

Pavel Tabakov
Pavel Tabakov
Semyon
Eldar Kalimulin
Eldar Kalimulin
Anastasiya Krasovskaya
Anastasiya Krasovskaya
Tekilshchitsa
Ingrid Olerinskaya
Ingrid Olerinskaya
Aleksandr Alyabev
Aleksandr Alyabev
Misha
Valeriya Fedorovich
Valeriya Fedorovich
Zhena Lyoshi
Dmitriy Endaltsev
Dmitriy Endaltsev
Yarik
Anastasiya Svetlichnaya
Anastasiya Svetlichnaya
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Otets Vadima
Mariya Lisovaya
Mariya Lisovaya
Katya
Polina Shashuro
Polina Shashuro
Nadya
Sarik Andreasyan
Sarik Andreasyan
Khozyain kluba
Director Aleksandr Fomin
Writer Aleksandr Fomin
Composer Darya Charusha
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 6 March 2025
World premiere 30 January 2025
Release date
30 January 2025 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Worldwide Gross $152,409
Production Forza Film, ID Production
Also known as
Po baram, Бархоппинг, По барам

Film rating

6.4
Rate 16 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Po baram - Trailer
Po baram Trailer
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