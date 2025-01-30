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6.4
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Po baram
6.4
Po baram
, 2025
Po baram
Russia / Comedy / 18+
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6.4
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Po baram
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Pavel Tabakov
Semyon
Eldar Kalimulin
Anastasiya Krasovskaya
Tekilshchitsa
Ingrid Olerinskaya
Aleksandr Alyabev
Misha
Valeriya Fedorovich
Zhena Lyoshi
Dmitriy Endaltsev
Yarik
Anastasiya Svetlichnaya
Aleksandr Lazarev
Otets Vadima
Mariya Lisovaya
Katya
Polina Shashuro
Nadya
Sarik Andreasyan
Khozyain kluba
Director
Aleksandr Fomin
Writer
Aleksandr Fomin
Composer
Darya Charusha
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
6 March 2025
World premiere
30 January 2025
Release date
30 January 2025
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Worldwide Gross
$152,409
Production
Forza Film, ID Production
Also known as
Po baram, Бархоппинг, По барам
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
16
votes
5.3
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
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Po baram
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