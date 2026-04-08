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Poster of The Desert Child
6.8
The Desert Child - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Desert Child
6.8

The Desert Child

, 2026
L’Enfant du Désert
France, Belgium / Family, Adventure
Trailers
Going 9
Not going 2
Poster of The Desert Child
6.8
Going 9
Not going 2
The Desert Child - Dubbed trailer
The Desert Child  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

14-year-old Sun has written and successfully published a story based on an incredible story told by her late grandfather about a wild child called Hadara, who is saved by a group of ostriches when he becomes separated from his family in a storm, and is then raised in the desert amid a host of wild animals, including his best friend, a desert fox. When Sun is invited to travel to the Sahara by a local community who has heard about her book, she meets Kharouba, a Nomad girl of her own age, and realizes there may be much more to Hadara than just a character in a bedtime story.

Cast

Kev Adams
Kev Adams
Christian
Nahel Tran
Nahel Tran
Hadara (12 years old )
Nahïl Bouazzaoui
Nahïl Bouazzaoui
Hadara 2 ans
Neige de Maistre
Neige de Maistre
Sun
Adriane Gradziel
Adriane Gradziel
Mandy
Zayn Sekkat
Zayn Sekkat
Hadara 6 ans
Moun Ghazali
Kharouba
Nahel Tran
Hadara (12 years old )
Nahil Bouazzaoui
Hadara 2 ans
Sairi Salma
Fatma
Youssef Tounzi
Youssef Tounzi
Mohamed
Faical Elkihel
Faical Elkihel
Ibrahim
Director Gilles de Maistre
Writer Gilles de Maistre, Prune de Maistre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 April 2026
Release date
18 June 2026 Russia Пионер
8 April 2026 France
21 May 2026 Germany
23 April 2026 Italy
2 July 2026 Kazakhstan 12+
2 July 2026 Kyrgyzstan 12+
5 June 2026 Latvia U
17 April 2026 Lithuania V
21 August 2026 Poland
5 June 2026 Romania
20 May 2026 Switzerland 6
4 June 2026 Ukraine
2 July 2026 Uzbekistan 12+
Worldwide Gross $3,476,361
Production Mai Juin Productions, StudioCanal, Umedia
Also known as
L'enfant du désert, Die Legende des Wüstenkindes, A sivatag fia, Il figlio del deserto, Kõrbelaps, Księga pustyni

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 27 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Desert Child - Dubbed trailer
The Desert Child Dubbed trailer
The Desert Child - Trailer
The Desert Child Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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