14-year-old Sun has written and successfully published a story based on an incredible story told by her late grandfather about a wild child called Hadara, who is saved by a group of ostriches when he becomes separated from his family in a storm, and is then raised in the desert amid a host of wild animals, including his best friend, a desert fox. When Sun is invited to travel to the Sahara by a local community who has heard about her book, she meets Kharouba, a Nomad girl of her own age, and realizes there may be much more to Hadara than just a character in a bedtime story.