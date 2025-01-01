Menu
Aleksandr Fomin
Aleksandr Fomin

Date of Birth
23 March 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Molodoy chelovek 7.0
Molodoy chelovek (2022)
Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu 6.8
Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu (2025)
Po baram 6.3
Po baram (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ministerstvo Vsego Horoshego
Ministerstvo Vsego Horoshego
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2025, Russia
Bar «Odin zvonok»
Bar «Odin zvonok»
Thriller, Detective 2025, Russia
Urok
Urok
Drama 2025, Russia
Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu 6.8
Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, Russia
Po baram 6.3
Po baram Po baram
Comedy 2025, Russia
Karamora
Karamora
Mystery, Thriller 2022, Russia
Molodoy chelovek 7
Molodoy chelovek Molodoy chelovek
Comedy 2022, Russia
Filfak
Filfak
Comedy 2017, Russia
Vosmidesyatye
Vosmidesyatye
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Russia
