Aleksandr Fomin
Aleksandr Fomin
Aleksandr Fomin
Date of Birth
23 March 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
7.0
Molodoy chelovek
(2022)
6.8
Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu
(2025)
6.3
Po baram
(2025)
Filmography
Ministerstvo Vsego Horoshego
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2025, Russia
Bar «Odin zvonok»
Thriller, Detective
2025, Russia
Urok
Drama
2025, Russia
6.8
Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu
Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.3
Po baram
Po baram
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Karamora
Mystery, Thriller
2022, Russia
7
Molodoy chelovek
Molodoy chelovek
Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Filfak
Comedy
2017, Russia
Vosmidesyatye
Comedy, Romantic
2012, Russia
