When work, study, and everyday problems start to get pretty exhausting, movies about magic and magic come to the rescue. They help you forget about all the difficulties of the real world for one evening and immerse yourself in a fairy tale. It's not necessary to be a child for this – just relax and click on "play".

Directors of this genre have a huge scope for imagination: from Merlin to Harry Potter, from Santa Claus to Houdini, from the Lord of the Rings to Slavic fairy tales, from dragons and fairies to urban fantasy. The collection includes the most impressive and fascinating stories about sorcerers, wizards, sorcerers, magicians and magical creatures.