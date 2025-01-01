Menu
Films About Magic and Wizards

When work, study, and everyday problems start to get pretty exhausting, movies about magic and magic come to the rescue. They help you forget about all the difficulties of the real world for one evening and immerse yourself in a fairy tale. It's not necessary to be a child for this – just relax and click on "play".

Directors of this genre have a huge scope for imagination: from Merlin to Harry Potter, from Santa Claus to Houdini, from the Lord of the Rings to Slavic fairy tales, from dragons and fairies to urban fantasy. The collection includes the most impressive and fascinating stories about sorcerers, wizards, sorcerers, magicians and magical creatures.

Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Fantasy, Action 2025, USA
0.0
In the Lost Lands
In the Lost Lands
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
5.0
Tale of the Forest Unicorn
Tale of the Forest Unicorn
Family 2025, Great Britain
4.0
Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force
Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
6.0
Wicked
Wicked
Musical, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA
7.0
Letuchiy Korabl
Letuchiy Korabl
Fairy Tale 2024, Russia
4.0
Warchief
Warchief
Fantasy 2024, Great Britain
3.0
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms
Adventure 2024, USA
5.0
Vasilisa and Guardians of Time
Vasilisa and Guardians of Time
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2024, Russia
3.0
The Portable Door
The Portable Door
Fantasy 2023, Australia
6.0
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film
Animation, Fantasy 2023, USA
6.0
Wish
Wish
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, USA
6.0
The Magician's Elephant
The Magician's Elephant
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Australia / USA
6.0
Wonderwell
Wonderwell
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2023, Italy / USA
6.0
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2022, USA
6.0
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
7.0
The Magic Flute
The Magic Flute
Musical 2022, Germany
6.0
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, Australia / USA
6.0
Volshebniki
Volshebniki
Fantasy, Children's 2022, Russia
5.0
Hotel Sinestra
Hotel Sinestra
Family, Adventure, Comedy 2022, Netherlands / Switzerland
6.0
Guardians of Time
Guardians of Time
Action, Adventure 2022, USA
3.0
The Greatest Gift
The Greatest Gift
Family, Fantasy 2022, Czechia
5.0
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Adventure, Fantasy, Family 2021, Russia
6.0
Братцы Кролики: Байки старого замка
Братцы Кролики: Байки старого замка
Children's, Adventure, Family 2021, Russia
0.0
Revolting Rhymes
Revolting Rhymes
Animation 2020, Great Britain
7.0
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil
Fantasy, Adventure 2020, Russia
6.0
Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot
Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot
Action, History, Adventure 2020, Great Britain
4.0
Sprite Sisters – Four Enchanted Sisters
Sprite Sisters – Four Enchanted Sisters
Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure 2020, Germany
4.0
Faunutland and the Lost Magic
Faunutland and the Lost Magic
Fantasy, Family 2020, Sweden / Great Britain / USA
4.0
The Time Guardians
The Time Guardians
Fantasy, Adventure 2020, Russia
4.0
Genre
All Family Action Adventure Fantasy Drama Musical Romantic Fairy Tale Animation Comedy Children's Sci-Fi History Horror Thriller Anime Short War Mystery
Country
All Great Britain USA China Russia Italy Australia Czechia Netherlands Switzerland Germany Sweden Slovakia Poland Luxembourg Denmark Japan Belgium France Norway Ukraine Austria Canada Hungary Thailand Brazil Mexico Kazakhstan South Africa Spain Cuba Iceland Peru South Korea Venezuela Ireland Latvia Finland Romania New Zealand USSR Czechoslovakia
Year
All 1930-1939 1940-1949 1950-1959 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

These magical stories are perfect for escaping reality, sparking your imagination, and bringing a sense of wonder to even the most ordinary day.

