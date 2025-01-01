Menu
Kinoafisha Films Maleficent 2 Maleficent 2 Movie Quotes

Maleficent 2 Movie Quotes

Diaval Mistress.
Maleficent What?
Diaval I have a little bit of news.
Maleficent Well, on with it.
Diaval It's nothing of any real consequence, and it's certainly no reason to overreact. It's just that... Prince Phillip has, um...
Maleficent Disappeared?
Diaval [chuckles] No. No, Phillip has...
Maleficent Yellow fever? No, wait--leprosy!
Diaval No, Mistress. Prince Phillip has asked Aurora if, she'll become his...
Maleficent *Don't* - ruin my morning!
[flies away to try and talk Aurora out of Phillip's marriage proposal]
Diaval Mistress, please! Stay calm!
Maleficent [seeing the Ulstead citizens retreating in fear as she, Aurora, and Diaval cross the magically created bridge] Pitchforks? Humans are hilarious.
Princess Aurora [to Maleficent] Godmother... Phillip asked me to marry him.
Maleficent No.
Princess Aurora I wasn't really *asking*.
Maleficent Nor was I. *Love* - doesn't *always* end well, Beasty.
Princess Aurora Trust me; let us prove you wrong.
Maleficent Well, well!
Prince Phillip [from official trailer; to Aurora] There is no curse that could ever tear me away from you. Will you marry me?
Princess Aurora [excitedly] Yes!
Connal [from official trailer] You've spent years caring for a human. Now it's time to care for your own.
Maleficent [to Aurora] Oh come on, that's funny.
Queen Ingrith [to Maleficent] You have done an admirable job going against your own nature to raise this child, but now she will *finally* get the love of a *real* mother. Tonight, I consider Aurora - my own.
Maleficent [enraged, Maleficent uses her powers to blackout the castle] There is *no* union, there will be no wedding!
Princess Aurora Godmother! What have you done?
Maleficent We go home now.
[Aurora starts to leave]
Maleficent Aurora!
Prince Phillip [from official trailer; to Aurora] Five years ago, I thought I lost you forever.
Queen Ingrith [from teaser trailer] I remember this story of an evil witch, and the princess she cursed to sleep forever. The story became legend. But this is no fairy tale.
Princess Aurora [to Maleficent] I'm sorry I doubted you, but this isn't you!
Maleficent [to Queen Ingrith] What an awkward situation.
Maleficent Contain your animal, or I will!
Queen Ingrith If I didn't know any better, I'd say you were making a threat.
Maleficent Well, do you?
Queen Ingrith Do I *what*?
Maleficent Know better?
Queen Ingrith [from official trailer; to Aurora] Maleficent is a threat to *everyone*; we'll do our best to protect you.
[embraces Aurora]
Princess Aurora [seeing Maleficent revert to her fairy form] Well, well!
Maleficent [smiling] Hello, Beasty.
King John I hear Aurora has a castle of her own.
Princess Aurora Yes, sir, I do.
Queen Ingrith Yes, I'm curious. How did Aurora become Queen of the Moors?
Maleficent I made her queen.
Prince Phillip [to Queen Ingrith] Her castle is quite stunning. You must see it.
Queen Ingrith Yes, but in fact, she has another castle. Does she not?
Prince Phillip Mother...
Queen Ingrith One in the Moors and one left behind by her father. King Stefan, was it not?
Princess Aurora That castle was never my home. It was given to the people.
Queen Ingrith So you're also a true princess even though Stefan died. Was killed? Remind me, did he die or was he killed?
Maleficent Both.
Queen Ingrith We have opened our home to a witch!
Queen Ingrith [from official trailer] One can never be too careful.
Queen Ingrith [from official trailer; to Gerda] Tell me what happened.
Gerda There was another creature.
Maleficent It's more than I can bear!
Princess Aurora What exactly are you implying?
Maleficent [to Queen Ingrith] It's so very kind of you to invite me this evening!
Diaval Don't smile.
Narrator [after the prologue; over the first half of the opening credits] Once upon a time, or perhaps twice upon a time, for you may already remember this story, there was a powerful Fey named Maleficent. For some reason, the mistress of evil and protector of the Moors was still hated after all this time. True, she had cursed the Princess Aurora. But that was before she found light in the heart of a human child and raised the girl as her own. After all, it was Maleficent's love which broke that very same curse. But that detail was somehow mysteriously forgotten. For as the tale was told over and again throughout the kingdom, Maleficent became the villain once more.
Queen Ingrith [as Aurora sobs brokenly among Maleficent's ashes] Do you know what makes a great leader, Aurora? The ability to instill fear in your subjects. And then use that fear... against your enemies. So... I spread this story of the evil witch, and the princess she cursed. It didn't matter who woke Sleeping Beauty. They were all terrified, and the story became legend.
[Aurora starts to snarl and lunge toward Ingrith, but the guards capture her]
Queen Ingrith I know you think I'm a monster, with what I did to the king, to Maleficent, to--my *ssson*, I did for Ulstead.
[going to the edge of the tower]
Queen Ingrith You are a traitor to your kind, and you will pay for it!
[announcing to all the Fey]
Queen Ingrith Maleficent is dead! We will never again live in fear!
[Aurora again snarls and lunges toward Ingrith, but she turns back to Aurora]
Queen Ingrith Ulstead is free at last.
Princess Aurora [to the guards, still snarling, while Maleficent begins to magically revive] Let me go!
Lickspittle [to Aurora] What's this? No one's allowed in here except me - and I'm already here, so go away!
Knotgrass [as she, Flittle, and Thistlewit fly in a circle with joining hands, after Aurora accepts Phillip's marriage proposal] We're having a wedding!
[we see the wallerbogs rejoicing]
Thistlewit A secret *surprise* wedding!
[giggles]
