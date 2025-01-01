Queen Ingrith[to Maleficent]You have done an admirable job going against your own nature to raise this child, but now she will *finally* get the love of a *real* mother. Tonight, I consider Aurora - my own.
Maleficent[enraged, Maleficent uses her powers to blackout the castle]There is *no* union, there will be no wedding!
Narrator[after the prologue; over the first half of the opening credits]Once upon a time, or perhaps twice upon a time, for you may already remember this story, there was a powerful Fey named Maleficent. For some reason, the mistress of evil and protector of the Moors was still hated after all this time. True, she had cursed the Princess Aurora. But that was before she found light in the heart of a human child and raised the girl as her own. After all, it was Maleficent's love which broke that very same curse. But that detail was somehow mysteriously forgotten. For as the tale was told over and again throughout the kingdom, Maleficent became the villain once more.
Queen Ingrith[as Aurora sobs brokenly among Maleficent's ashes]Do you know what makes a great leader, Aurora? The ability to instill fear in your subjects. And then use that fear... against your enemies. So... I spread this story of the evil witch, and the princess she cursed. It didn't matter who woke Sleeping Beauty. They were all terrified, and the story became legend.
[Aurora starts to snarl and lunge toward Ingrith, but the guards capture her]
Queen IngrithI know you think I'm a monster, with what I did to the king, to Maleficent, to--my *ssson*, I did for Ulstead.
[going to the edge of the tower]
Queen IngrithYou are a traitor to your kind, and you will pay for it!
[announcing to all the Fey]
Queen IngrithMaleficent is dead! We will never again live in fear!
[Aurora again snarls and lunges toward Ingrith, but she turns back to Aurora]