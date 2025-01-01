Narrator [after the prologue; over the first half of the opening credits] Once upon a time, or perhaps twice upon a time, for you may already remember this story, there was a powerful Fey named Maleficent. For some reason, the mistress of evil and protector of the Moors was still hated after all this time. True, she had cursed the Princess Aurora. But that was before she found light in the heart of a human child and raised the girl as her own. After all, it was Maleficent's love which broke that very same curse. But that detail was somehow mysteriously forgotten. For as the tale was told over and again throughout the kingdom, Maleficent became the villain once more.