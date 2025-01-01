Menu
Films About Intrigue

Films About Intrigue

They are ready to flatter, deceive, bribe and trample over others. The main characters of films about intrigue play a complex game, the true goal of which is known only to them. Their sharp minds create schemes no ordinary person could unravel. Only at the end of each story will it become clear what all the plotting was for.

Top Films About Intrigue

The art of weaving intrigue isn't just the domain of courtiers in period dramas—characters from other genres are just as capable. Twists and turns in the plot make viewers puzzle over what's really going on. Only the characters and the screenwriters behind these stories know the full truth behind the mystery.

The Illusionist

 

Based on a short story by Pulitzer Prize winner Steven Millhauser, this film tells the tale of Eisenheim the Illusionist. The setting is Vienna at the turn of the 20th century. As a boy, the protagonist encountered a mysterious man who gave him the extraordinary gift of crafting illusions. He grew up to become a celebrated magician. Word of his talent spread throughout the country, and he was eventually invited to perform for Crown Prince Leopold. Eisenheim had been in love with the Prince’s fiancée, Sophie, since childhood.

 

But they could never be together due to the magician’s low social status.

 

Basic Instinct

 

This erotic thriller closely examines human passion and the devastating consequences it can lead to. Detective Nick is investigating the murder of a famous singer, killed during an intimate encounter. The prime suspect is the writer Catherine, who had been dating the victim. She has an alibi and passes a lie detector test without trouble. Still, Nick senses that the seductive and mysterious Catherine is involved. But as his desire for her grows, his judgment begins to falter.

 

Now You See Me

 

 

 

Four illusionists receive invitations from a secret magical society known as “The Eye”. Chosen for their remarkable skills, the group is tasked with pulling off the greatest stage performance ever attempted. During a show in Las Vegas, they seemingly transport an audience member into a French bank—and rob its vault. The bizarre heist prompts an investigation by both the FBI and Interpol. Yet no solid proof of the magicians’ involvement can be found.

 

Meanwhile, the “Horsemen” are preparing their next mind-blowing performance.

 

The Man in the Iron Mask

 

During the reign of Louis XIV, a mysterious prisoner was kept behind bars in a French prison—his face hidden beneath an iron mask. Historians believe he may have been the king’s twin brother, a man with a legitimate claim to the throne. This theory forms the basis of the film. The story follows a plot devised by the Musketeers to overthrow the cruel Louis and secretly install his brother in his place. But first, they must free the young man from the Bastille.

 

Flightplan

 

Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Lady Vanishes,” this thriller follows Kyle, who recently lost her husband. She boards a flight from Berlin to New York with her young daughter. After dozing off, Kyle awakens to discover her child is missing. The crew searches the entire plane but finds no trace of the girl. The captain begins to suspect that Kyle’s daughter actually died with her father and that Kyle, unable to accept the loss, is imagining everything.

 

But the conspiracies unfolding onboard threaten the safety of every passenger.

 

All 46
By year
The Phoenician Scheme
The Phoenician Scheme
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
6.0
The Silent Hour
The Silent Hour
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
6.0
Killers of the Flower Moon
Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
7.0
A Haunting in Venice
A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
7.0
Death on the Nile
Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Knives Out 2
Knives Out 2
Detective, Crime 2022, USA
7.0
Murder Party
Murder Party
Comedy, Detective 2022, France
5.0
The Night Owl
The Night Owl
Detective 2022, South Korea
6.0
Inheritance
Inheritance
Thriller 2020, USA
6.0
Tenet
Tenet
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2020, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Knives Out
Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
8.0
Caviar
Caviar
Comedy 2019, Austria
5.0
Ophelia
Ophelia
Drama, Romantic 2018, USA
6.0
The Favourite
The Favourite
Biography, History 2018, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
7.0
The Emperor of Paris
The Emperor of Paris
Adventure, History 2018, France
6.0
Murder on the Orient Express
Murder on the Orient Express
Detective, Thriller 2017, USA
6.0
The Bride
The Bride
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2017, Russia
5.0
Miss Sloane
Miss Sloane
Drama 2016, USA
7.0
Insurgent
Insurgent
Sci-Fi, Action, Romantic 2015, USA
6.0
Joy
Joy
Drama 2015, USA
7.0
The Shamer's Daughter
The Shamer's Daughter
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 2015, Denmark / Norway / Czechia / Iceland
6.0
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Action, Drama, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Broken City
Broken City
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2013, USA
6.0
Now You See Me
Now You See Me
Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
7.0
Mirror Mirror
Mirror Mirror
Comedy, Fantasy 2012, USA
6.0
Byzantium
Byzantium
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy 2012, Great Britain / USA / Ireland
7.0
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Lincoln Lawyer
Drama, Thriller 2011, USA
7.0
Trespass
Trespass
Drama, Thriller 2011, USA
6.0
The Ides of March
The Ides of March
Drama 2011, USA
7.0
Headhunters
Headhunters
Thriller, Crime, Action 2011, Norway
7.0
Genre
All Action Comedy Crime Thriller Drama Detective Western History Sci-Fi Romantic Biography Adventure Horror Mystery Fantasy War Family Fairy Tale
Country
All USA South Korea France Great Britain Austria Ireland Russia Denmark Norway Czechia Iceland Spain Germany Monaco Canada USSR
Year
All 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

From royal plots to high-stakes illusions, these films dive into webs of manipulation and deception where appearances are never what they seem. Expect sharp minds, masked motives, and unexpected reveals that will keep you guessing until the final frame. Every story is a puzzle, every character a potential trickster.

