They are ready to flatter, deceive, bribe and trample over others. The main characters of films about intrigue play a complex game, the true goal of which is known only to them. Their sharp minds create schemes no ordinary person could unravel. Only at the end of each story will it become clear what all the plotting was for.

Top Films About Intrigue

The art of weaving intrigue isn't just the domain of courtiers in period dramas—characters from other genres are just as capable. Twists and turns in the plot make viewers puzzle over what's really going on. Only the characters and the screenwriters behind these stories know the full truth behind the mystery.

The Illusionist

Based on a short story by Pulitzer Prize winner Steven Millhauser, this film tells the tale of Eisenheim the Illusionist. The setting is Vienna at the turn of the 20th century. As a boy, the protagonist encountered a mysterious man who gave him the extraordinary gift of crafting illusions. He grew up to become a celebrated magician. Word of his talent spread throughout the country, and he was eventually invited to perform for Crown Prince Leopold. Eisenheim had been in love with the Prince’s fiancée, Sophie, since childhood.

But they could never be together due to the magician’s low social status.

Basic Instinct

This erotic thriller closely examines human passion and the devastating consequences it can lead to. Detective Nick is investigating the murder of a famous singer, killed during an intimate encounter. The prime suspect is the writer Catherine, who had been dating the victim. She has an alibi and passes a lie detector test without trouble. Still, Nick senses that the seductive and mysterious Catherine is involved. But as his desire for her grows, his judgment begins to falter.

Now You See Me

Four illusionists receive invitations from a secret magical society known as “The Eye”. Chosen for their remarkable skills, the group is tasked with pulling off the greatest stage performance ever attempted. During a show in Las Vegas, they seemingly transport an audience member into a French bank—and rob its vault. The bizarre heist prompts an investigation by both the FBI and Interpol. Yet no solid proof of the magicians’ involvement can be found.

Meanwhile, the “Horsemen” are preparing their next mind-blowing performance.

The Man in the Iron Mask

During the reign of Louis XIV, a mysterious prisoner was kept behind bars in a French prison—his face hidden beneath an iron mask. Historians believe he may have been the king’s twin brother, a man with a legitimate claim to the throne. This theory forms the basis of the film. The story follows a plot devised by the Musketeers to overthrow the cruel Louis and secretly install his brother in his place. But first, they must free the young man from the Bastille.

Flightplan

Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Lady Vanishes,” this thriller follows Kyle, who recently lost her husband. She boards a flight from Berlin to New York with her young daughter. After dozing off, Kyle awakens to discover her child is missing. The crew searches the entire plane but finds no trace of the girl. The captain begins to suspect that Kyle’s daughter actually died with her father and that Kyle, unable to accept the loss, is imagining everything.