Film Adaptations of Literary Works

There are fewer and fewer original scripts, and more and more literary adaptations. This is exactly the pattern that has developed in cinema over the past few years. Directors often use tabloid fiction as a basis, which, however, they manage to turn, if not into a cinematic masterpiece, then into just a good movie. Classics are also adapted from time to time, but it's more for avid bookworms than for the average viewer. And sometimes they only find out about modern novels after a brand-new adaptation.

Cinema and literature have a difficult relationship. Should the film strictly follow the plot of the book being adapted? Or does the director have the right to freely handle the original? And finally, the question of all time: which is better, a book or a movie? Many famous film franchises came from literature: "Harry Potter," "The Lord of the Rings," and the trilogy that once broke all book sales records, "50 Shades of Grey." After all, not everyone reads books, but there's hardly anyone who doesn't watch movies.

Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force
Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
6.0
The Goldsmith's Secret
The Goldsmith's Secret
Drama, Romantic 2025, Spain
7.0
Four Letters of Love
Four Letters of Love
Drama 2024, Great Britain / Ireland
6.0
Onegin
Onegin
Romantic 2024, Russia
7.0
Emmanuelle
Emmanuelle
Drama 2024, France
4.0
The Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
8.0
Berlin Nobody
Berlin Nobody
Drama 2024, France / Germany / USA
5.0
Conclave
Conclave
Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Small Things Like These
Small Things Like These
Drama, History 2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
6.0
Poison
Poison
Drama 2024, Germany / Luxembourg / Netherlands
6.0
Wonka
Wonka
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
7.0
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA
7.0
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
Adventure 2023, France
7.0
The Three Musketeers: Milady
The Three Musketeers: Milady
Adventure, Action, History 2023, France
6.0
A Haunting in Venice
A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
7.0
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home
The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home
Adventure, Animation, Family 2023, Germany
4.0
Poor Things
Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
7.0
The Taste of Things
The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic 2023, France
7.0
The Promised Land
The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
7.0
The Braid
The Braid
Drama 2023, Belgium / Canada / France / Italy
7.0
A Normal Family
A Normal Family
Drama, Thriller 2023, South Korea
7.0
Empire V
Empire V
Fantasy, Drama 2022, Russia
5.0
The Kiss
The Kiss
Drama, Romantic 2022, Denmark
7.0
Portnoy iz Bruklina
Portnoy iz Bruklina
Drama 2022, Russia
7.0
Scarlet
Scarlet
Drama, History, Romantic 2022, France / Italy
6.0
Dune
Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
7.0
Petrov's Flu
Petrov's Flu
Drama 2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
6.0
The Call of the Wild
The Call of the Wild
Adventure, Animation, Family 2020, USA
7.0
I Still Believe
I Still Believe
Romantic 2020, USA
6.0
Color Out of Space
Color Out of Space
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA / Portugal
5.0
