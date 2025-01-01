Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
Animation
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
teaser trailer
teaser trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026
Russia
Вольга
Budget
215,000,000 RUR
Production
KinoAtis
Also known as
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, Кощей. Тайна живой воды
Director
Roman Artemev
Cast
Viktor Dobronravov
Ekaterina Tarasova
Vladimir Sychev
Irina Savina
Anton Eldarov
Cartoon rating
0.0
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
Teaser trailer
