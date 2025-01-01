Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
1 poster
Going 2
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody

Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody

Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 2
Not going 0
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody - teaser trailer
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody  teaser trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026 Russia Вольга
Budget 215,000,000 RUR
Production KinoAtis
Also known as
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, Кощей. Тайна живой воды
Director
Roman Artemev
Roman Artemev
Cast
Viktor Dobronravov
Viktor Dobronravov
Ekaterina Tarasova
Ekaterina Tarasova
Vladimir Sychev
Vladimir Sychev
Irina Savina
Anton Eldarov
Anton Eldarov
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody - teaser trailer
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Teaser trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more