Every night, a young eagle named Iggy dreams of flying alongside his imaginary brother, Felix. In reality, Iggy lives in a technically advanced society of birds so civilized, they all forgot how to fly. Iggy is being raised by his highly responsible Mom and a slightly rebellious, oldschool Dad. When Iggy meets his new aviation-crazy classmate Eve, he finally gets the courage to confront his dreams, discovers the true nature of Felix… and spreads his wings in the real world for the very first time.
CountryPoland
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere6 February 2026
Release date
6 February 2026
Poland
ProductionHorus Movies Animation, Orange Animation, Orange Studio Animacji
Also known as
Iggy the Eagle, As Aventuras de Iggy, Orzełek Iggy