Synopsis

Every night, a young eagle named Iggy dreams of flying alongside his imaginary brother, Felix. In reality, Iggy lives in a technically advanced society of birds so civilized, they all forgot how to fly. Iggy is being raised by his highly responsible Mom and a slightly rebellious, oldschool Dad. When Iggy meets his new aviation-crazy classmate Eve, he finally gets the courage to confront his dreams, discovers the true nature of Felix… and spreads his wings in the real world for the very first time.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 February 2026
Release date
6 February 2026 Poland
Production Horus Movies Animation, Orange Animation, Orange Studio Animacji
Also known as
Iggy the Eagle, As Aventuras de Iggy, Orzełek Iggy
Director
Bartosz Kedzierski
Cast
Piotr Adamczyk
Antonina Baduchowska
Agnieszka Dygant
Tymoteusz Gliszczynski
Kosma Press
