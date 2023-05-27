Menu
Russian
Poster of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Poster of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Poster of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Рейтинги
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 18+
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - final trailer
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts  final trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 11 July 2023
World premiere 27 May 2023
Release date
2 February 2026 Russia Централ Партнершип
22 June 2023 Australia
8 June 2023 Azerbaijan 12+
7 June 2023 Belgium
8 June 2023 Brazil
9 June 2023 Bulgaria
9 June 2023 China
8 June 2023 Croatia
8 June 2023 Czechia
8 July 2023 Denmark 11
9 June 2023 Finland
7 June 2023 France
8 June 2023 Georgia PG-13
8 June 2023 Germany
8 June 2023 Great Britain
8 June 2023 Greece
8 June 2023 Hong Kong
8 June 2023 Hungary 12
9 June 2023 Iceland Unrated
9 June 2023 India
9 June 2023 Ireland 12A
8 June 2023 Israel
7 June 2023 Italy
4 August 2023 Japan
8 June 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
8 June 2023 Kuwait
8 June 2023 Kyrgyzstan 12+
9 June 2023 Latvia 7+
9 June 2023 Lithuania
7 June 2023 Mexico B
8 June 2023 Moldova 12
8 June 2023 Montenegro
8 June 2023 Netherlands
8 June 2023 Peru
7 June 2023 Philippines PG
9 June 2023 Poland
8 June 2023 Portugal
8 June 2023 Puerto Rico
9 June 2023 Romania o.A.
8 June 2023 Saudi Arabia
8 June 2023 Serbia
8 June 2023 Singapore
8 June 2023 Slovakia 12
6 June 2023 South Korea
9 June 2023 Spain
9 June 2023 Sweden 11
9 June 2023 Taiwan
7 June 2023 Thailand
9 June 2023 Turkey 13A
8 June 2023 UAE 18TC
9 June 2023 USA
8 June 2023 Ukraine 12+
8 June 2023 Uzbekistan
9 June 2023 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $200,000,000
Worldwide Gross $441,656,550
Production Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media, New Republic Pictures
Also known as
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Transformers: El despertar de las bestias, Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien, Transformers: O Despertar das Feras, E-77, RoboTrickim: Ali'yat Ha'Kha'yot, Transformeri: Nezvēru laikmets, Transformeriai. Žvėrių atgimimas, Transformerid: Elukate tõus, Transformerji: Vzpon zveri, Transformers - Il risveglio, Transformers: A fenevadak kora, Transformers: Ascensiunea bestiilor, Transformers: Canavarların Yükselişi, Transformers: le réveil des bêtes, Transformers: Monštrá sa prebúdzajú, Transformers: Probuzení monster, Transformers: Przebudzenie bestii, Transformers: Quái Thú Trỗi Dậy, Transformers: Uspon zvijeri, Transformers: Η εξέγερση των θηρίων, Transformers. El despertar de las bestias, Трансформери: Час Звіроботів, Трансформерси: Буђење звери, Трансформеры: Восхождение Звероботов, Трансформеры. Восхождение Звероботов, Трансформърс: Възходът на зверовете, ट्रान्सफॉर्मर्स: राइज़ ऑफ द बीस्ट्स, トランスフォーマー／ビースト覚醒, 变形金刚：超能勇士崛起, 变形金刚7, 變形金剛: 狂獸崛起, 變形金剛：萬獸崛起
Director
Steven Caple Jr.
Steven Caple Jr.
Cast
Anthony Ramos
Anthony Ramos
Dominique Fishback
Dominique Fishback
Luna Lauren Velez
Luna Lauren Velez
Peter Cullen
Peter Cullen
John Di Maggio
John Di Maggio
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Transformers: Age of Extinction 6.4
Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 7.0
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
Transformers: The Last Knight 6.2
Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon 7.0
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
Transformers 7.7
Transformers (2007)
Bumblebee 7.3
Bumblebee (2018)
Creed II 7.5
Creed II (2018)
Film in Collections
Films about Artificial Intelligence Films about Artificial Intelligence

Film rating

7.0
Rate 128 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1789
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

User 12 June 2023, 10:37
Когда будут показывать в кинотеатрах ?
Александр Шипачёв 12 February 2023, 02:00
пусть Мегатрон появится в трансформерах. Он мой любимый персонаж.
Film Trailers All trailers
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - final trailer
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Final trailer
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - trailer
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
