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Poster of Ice Cream Man
Kinoafisha Films Ice Cream Man

Ice Cream Man

, 2026
Ice Cream Man
USA, Canada, France / Horror
Going 1
Not going 0
Poster of Ice Cream Man
Going 1
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Synopsis

An idyllic summer town descends into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results.

Cast

Ari Millen
Ari Millen
Benjamin Byron Davis
Karen Cliche
Sarah Abbott
Darrin Baker
Darrin Baker
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg
Director Eli Roth
Writer Eli Roth, David Dobkin, Noah Belson
Composer Brandon Roberts, Snoop Dogg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 6 August 2026
Release date
29 October 2026 Brazil
6 August 2026 Germany
7 August 2026 Great Britain
7 August 2026 Ireland
3 September 2026 Mexico
7 August 2026 Poland
4 September 2026 Spain
7 August 2026 USA
Production MCT Studios, The Horror Section, Cream Productions
Also known as
Ice Cream Man

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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