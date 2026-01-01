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Ice Cream Man
Ice Cream Man
, 2026
Ice Cream Man
USA, Canada, France / Horror
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Synopsis
An idyllic summer town descends into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results.
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Cast
Ari Millen
Benjamin Byron Davis
Karen Cliche
Sarah Abbott
Darrin Baker
Snoop Dogg
Director
Eli Roth
Writer
Eli Roth
,
David Dobkin
,
Noah Belson
Composer
Brandon Roberts
,
Snoop Dogg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Canada / France
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
6 August 2026
Release date
29 October 2026
Brazil
6 August 2026
Germany
7 August 2026
Great Britain
7 August 2026
Ireland
3 September 2026
Mexico
7 August 2026
Poland
4 September 2026
Spain
7 August 2026
USA
Production
MCT Studios, The Horror Section, Cream Productions
Also known as
Ice Cream Man
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