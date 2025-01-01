Five Best Films About Artificial Intelligence

Smartphones, unlimited access to the global network, the comfort and convenience of various services, countless devices that make life easier — just a tiny fraction of what rapid technological progress has given humanity. Industry, military power, medicine — all have made huge strides forward thanks to innovations in electronics. But won’t all this lead to machines surpassing humans, gaining the ability to truly think and the desire to conquer the Universe?

Daisy

Drew arrives with his girlfriend Lex for her brother Leo’s birthday. Lex and Leo are half-siblings, both found in different places and taken into the family. Despite the lack of genetic relation, they are very close, which makes Drew uneasy. Leo lives as a recluse, working as a programmer in a cramped, cluttered apartment filled with gadgets. But when Drew is about to leave, all the devices, including the door locks, malfunction because of Daisy — a computer program created by Leo.

He assures he can quickly fix everything, but soon it becomes clear: the protagonists have become true prisoners of the machine code.

Archive

The story takes place in 2038. George is restoring a long-abandoned base in a snowy Japanese forest. The mission requires a lot of time, and to stave off loneliness, the protagonist created companions: two robots. In his free time, he communicates via a special program with his deceased wife: a unique device gives the living a few hours to talk to the dead. But sooner or later, the time limit for conversations with his beloved will end, and George, aware of this, begins developing a robot capable of embodying his wife’s consciousness. The prototype is almost perfect, but the scientist faces the riskiest and most dangerous part of the project ahead.

Ex Machina

Caleb is a programmer at a large tech company. Winning a contest, he gets the opportunity to spend a week at the private mansion of the company owner, billionaire Nathan, to participate in tests of the latest artificial intelligence. For seven days, he will interact with Ava — a remarkably attractive girl created by Nathan and endowed with powerful abilities. At the end of the period, he must give a verdict: has the machine reached the level where it can deceive a human?

Unexpectedly, the robot and human grow closer and seem to form a bond, but can Ava be trusted when she accuses Nathan of lying?

I Am Mother

The protagonist grows up at an underground station with no living soul around. She is raised by a robot with advanced intelligence. Under the machine’s guidance, the girl studies sciences to become the progenitor of a new humanity. She believes that the rest of humanity has perished and that the world beyond her shelter is uninhabited, but one day a woman arrives at the station, making her question her worldview…

The Alpha Test

Jady is a young and promising developer who once wins a contest. As a prize, he receives Alpha — the latest robot assistant. The protagonist’s mother fears the overly humanised cyborg, capable of emotions and acquiring new knowledge, while Jady’s sister Lily sees in it a friend and an independent personality.