Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
2007
Top films of 2007
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.2
1
Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation
2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
2
No Country for Old Men
Drama, Thriller, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
7.9
3
The Bourne Ultimatum
Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Action
2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
4
300
Adventure, Drama, Action
2007, USA
Rate
7.9
5
There Will Be Blood
Drama
2007, USA
Rate
7.9
6
I Am Legend
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror
2007, USA
Rate
7.8
7
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure
2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
8
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
9
Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale
2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.7
10
5 Centimeters Per Second
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime
2007, Japan
Rate
Tickets
7.7
11
Atonement
Drama
2007, Great Britain
Rate
7.7
12
American Gangster
Crime, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
7.7
13
Transformers
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2007, USA
Rate
7.7
14
Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
Rate
7.7
15
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Biography, Drama
2007, France / USA
Rate
7.6
16
Bridge to Terabithia
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
7.6
17
La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical
2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
7.6
18
3:10 to Yuma
Western
2007, USA
Rate
7.6
19
Gone Baby Gone
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2007, USA
Rate
7.6
20
Live Free or Die Hard
Adventure, Thriller, Action
2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
21
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Musical, Horror, Thriller
2007, USA
Rate
7.5
22
The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama
2007, Mexico / Spain
Rate
7.5
23
Election Day
Comedy
2007, Russia
Rate
7.5
24
Control
Musical, Drama, Biography
2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
Rate
7.5
25
12
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2007, Russia
Rate
7.5
26
Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic
2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Rate
7.4
27
The Mist
Horror
2007, USA
Rate
7.4
28
Juno
Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
7.4
29
Shooter
Action, Drama, Thriller
2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
30
Sunshine
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2007, Great Britain
Rate
7.4
31
1408
Thriller, Horror
2007, USA
Rate
7.4
32
28 Weeks Later
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror
2007, Great Britain
Rate
7.4
33
The Bucket List
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
7.4
34
Grindhouse
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2007, USA / Canada
Rate
7.4
35
The Simpsons Movie
Animation, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
7.3
36
The Banishment
Drama
2007, Russia
Rate
7.3
37
Enchanted
Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation
2007, USA
Rate
7.3
38
Spider-Man 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.3
39
Mongol
History, Drama, Biography
2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Rate
7.3
40
P.S. I Love You
Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
7.3
41
Superbad
Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
7.3
42
Rambo
Thriller, Action, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
7.3
43
Ilya and the Robber
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Animation
2007, Russia
Rate
7.3
44
99 Francs
Comedy
2007, France
Rate
7.3
45
Across the Universe
Romantic, Drama, Musical
2007, USA
Rate
7.2
46
The Kingdom
Thriller, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
7.2
47
Keinohrhasen
Romantic, Comedy
2007, Germany
Rate
7.1
48
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
7.1
49
Surf's Up
Animation, Family, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.1
50
The Darjeeling Limited
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
7.1
51
Vantage Point
Drama, Thriller
2007, USA
Rate
7.0
52
Awake
Thriller, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
7.0
53
Shoot 'Em Up
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action
2007, USA
Rate
7.0
54
Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action
2007, USA
Rate
7.0
55
Magic Paris
Romantic
2007, France
Rate
7.0
56
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama
2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Rate
7.0
57
Cargo 200
Drama
2007, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
58
La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama
2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
Rate
6.9
59
My Blueberry Nights
Romantic
2007, Hong Kong / China / France
Rate
6.9
60
Ghost Rider
Thriller, Action, Fantasy
2007, USA
Rate
6.9
61
National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Adventure, Action
2007, USA
Rate
6.9
62
Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy
2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Rate
6.9
63
Ocean's Thirteen
Crime, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2007, USA
Rate
6.9
64
The Cake Eaters
Drama
2007, USA
Rate
6.8
65
30 Days of Night
Thriller, Horror
2007, New Zealand / USA
Rate
6.8
66
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Comedy
2007, Great Britain
Rate
6.8
67
U
Animation
2007, France
Rate
6.8
68
Shrek the Third
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
6.8
69
The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller
2007, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.8
70
Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Rate
6.8
71
Big Stan
Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
6.8
72
The Water Horse
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family
2007, USA
Rate
6.8
73
Georgia Rule
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
6.8
74
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / TMNT
Action, Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
6.8
75
Gone with the Woman
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2007, Norway
Rate
6.7
76
Paranormal Activity
Horror
2007, USA
Rate
6.7
77
Rush Hour 3
Action, Thriller, Crime, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
6.7
78
Sleuth
Thriller, Mystery
2007, USA
Rate
6.7
79
Saw IV
Crime, Horror, Thriller
2007, USA
Rate
6.7
80
1814
Crime, History, Adventure
2007, Russia
Rate
6.7
81
Shadowboxing 2: Revenge
Sport, Action
2007, Russia
Rate
6.7
82
The Heartbreak Kid
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
6.6
83
Bee Movie
Animation, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
6.6
84
V ozhidanii chuda
Romantic, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2007, Russia
Rate
6.6
85
Taxi 4
Action, Comedy
2007, France
Rate
6.5
86
Hitman
Action, Crime, Thriller
2007, France / USA
Rate
6.5
87
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
6.5
88
The Sovereign's Servant
Action, War, History
2007, Russia
Rate
6.4
89
Good Luck Chuck
Romantic, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
6.4
90
Caótica Ana
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2007, Spain
Rate
6.3
91
Perfect Stranger
Thriller, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
6.3
92
Halloween
Horror
2007, USA
Rate
6.3
93
1612
History, Adventure
2007, Russia
Rate
6.3
94
The Invasion
Action, Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
6.3
95
High School Musical 2
Musical, Family, Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2007, USA
Rate
6.3
96
The Eye
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2007, USA
Rate
6.2
97
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Family, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
6.2
98
Beowulf
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Drama
2007, USA
Rate
6.1
99
Lyubov-Morkov
Romantic, Comedy
2007, Russia
Rate
5.9
100
Ce soir, je dors chez toi
Comedy
2007, France
Rate
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
Most Anticipated Films
Top 1000 Films
Top Films in Cinemas
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
Best films of 2022
Best films of 2021
Top Films by Country
Top Films by Genre
1
2
Forward
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3
25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2
1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3
13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae
30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree