Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2007

Top films of 2007

Ratatouille 8.2
1 Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
No Country for Old Men 8.0
2 No Country for Old Men
Drama, Thriller, Adventure 2007, USA
Rate
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
3 The Bourne Ultimatum
Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Action 2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
300 7.9
4 300
Adventure, Drama, Action 2007, USA
Rate
There Will Be Blood 7.9
5 There Will Be Blood
Drama 2007, USA
Rate
I Am Legend 7.9
6 I Am Legend
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror 2007, USA
Rate
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
7 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure 2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end 7.8
8 Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
Stardust 7.8
9 Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
5 Centimeters Per Second 7.7
10 5 Centimeters Per Second
Drama, Animation, Romantic, Anime 2007, Japan
Rate
Tickets
Atonement 7.7
11 Atonement
Drama 2007, Great Britain
Rate
American Gangster 7.7
12 American Gangster
Crime, Drama 2007, USA
Rate
Transformers 7.7
13 Transformers
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2007, USA
Rate
Eastern Promises 7.7
14 Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
Rate
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
15 The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Biography, Drama 2007, France / USA
Rate
Bridge to Terabithia 7.6
16 Bridge to Terabithia
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2007, USA
Rate
La Vie en Rose 7.6
17 La Vie en Rose
Biography, Drama, Musical 2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
3:10 to Yuma 7.6
18 3:10 to Yuma
Western 2007, USA
Rate
Gone Baby Gone 7.6
19 Gone Baby Gone
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2007, USA
Rate
Live Free or Die Hard 7.6
20 Live Free or Die Hard
Adventure, Thriller, Action 2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 7.6
21 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Musical, Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
Rate
The Orphanage 7.5
22 The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama 2007, Mexico / Spain
Rate
Election Day 7.5
23 Election Day
Comedy 2007, Russia
Rate
Control 7.5
24 Control
Musical, Drama, Biography 2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
Rate
12 7.5
25 12
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2007, Russia
Rate
Becoming Jane 7.5
26 Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Rate
The Mist 7.4
27 The Mist
Horror 2007, USA
Rate
Juno 7.4
28 Juno
Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Rate
Shooter 7.4
29 Shooter
Action, Drama, Thriller 2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Sunshine 7.4
30 Sunshine
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2007, Great Britain
Rate
1408 7.4
31 1408
Thriller, Horror 2007, USA
Rate
28 Weeks Later 7.4
32 28 Weeks Later
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror 2007, Great Britain
Rate
The Bucket List 7.4
33 The Bucket List
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
Grindhouse 7.4
34 Grindhouse
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2007, USA / Canada
Rate
The Simpsons Movie 7.4
35 The Simpsons Movie
Animation, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
The Banishment 7.3
36 The Banishment
Drama 2007, Russia
Rate
Enchanted 7.3
37 Enchanted
Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Rate
Spider-Man 3 7.3
38 Spider-Man 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
Mongol 7.3
39 Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Rate
P.S. I Love You 7.3
40 P.S. I Love You
Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Rate
Superbad 7.3
41 Superbad
Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
Rambo 7.3
42 Rambo
Thriller, Action, Drama 2007, USA
Rate
Ilya and the Robber 7.3
43 Ilya and the Robber
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, Russia
Rate
99 Francs 7.3
44 99 Francs
Comedy 2007, France
Rate
Across the Universe 7.3
45 Across the Universe
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2007, USA
Rate
The Kingdom 7.2
46 The Kingdom
Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
Rate
Keinohrhasen 7.2
47 Keinohrhasen
Romantic, Comedy 2007, Germany
Rate
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer 7.1
48 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2007, USA
Rate
Surf's Up 7.1
49 Surf's Up
Animation, Family, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Darjeeling Limited 7.1
50 The Darjeeling Limited
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
Vantage Point 7.1
51 Vantage Point
Drama, Thriller 2007, USA
Rate
Awake 7.0
52 Awake
Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
Rate
Shoot 'Em Up 7.0
53 Shoot 'Em Up
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action 2007, USA
Rate
Next 7.0
54 Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2007, USA
Rate
Magic Paris 7.0
55 Magic Paris
Romantic 2007, France
Rate
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
56 Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama 2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Rate
Cargo 200 7.0
57 Cargo 200
Drama 2007, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
La Masseria Delle Allodole 7.0
58 La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama 2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
Rate
My Blueberry Nights 6.9
59 My Blueberry Nights
Romantic 2007, Hong Kong / China / France
Rate
Ghost Rider 6.9
60 Ghost Rider
Thriller, Action, Fantasy 2007, USA
Rate
National Treasure: Book of Secrets 6.9
61 National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Adventure, Action 2007, USA
Rate
Smokin' Aces 6.9
62 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Rate
Ocean's Thirteen 6.9
63 Ocean's Thirteen
Crime, Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2007, USA
Rate
The Cake Eaters 6.9
64 The Cake Eaters
Drama 2007, USA
Rate
30 Days of Night 6.8
65 30 Days of Night
Thriller, Horror 2007, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Mr. Bean's Holiday 6.8
66 Mr. Bean's Holiday
Comedy 2007, Great Britain
Rate
U 6.8
67 U
Animation 2007, France
Rate
Shrek the Third 6.8
68 Shrek the Third
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Golden Compass 6.8
69 The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2007, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
70 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Rate
Big Stan 6.8
71 Big Stan
Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
The Water Horse 6.8
72 The Water Horse
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2007, USA
Rate
Georgia Rule 6.8
73 Georgia Rule
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / TMNT 6.8
74 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / TMNT
Action, Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure 2007, USA
Rate
Gone with the Woman 6.8
75 Gone with the Woman
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, Norway
Rate
Paranormal Activity 6.7
76 Paranormal Activity
Horror 2007, USA
Rate
Rush Hour 3 6.7
77 Rush Hour 3
Action, Thriller, Crime, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
Sleuth 6.7
78 Sleuth
Thriller, Mystery 2007, USA
Rate
Saw IV 6.7
79 Saw IV
Crime, Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
Rate
1814 6.7
80 1814
Crime, History, Adventure 2007, Russia
Rate
Shadowboxing 2: Revenge 6.7
81 Shadowboxing 2: Revenge
Sport, Action 2007, Russia
Rate
The Heartbreak Kid 6.7
82 The Heartbreak Kid
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Rate
Bee Movie 6.6
83 Bee Movie
Animation, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
V ozhidanii chuda 6.6
84 V ozhidanii chuda
Romantic, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2007, Russia
Rate
Taxi 4 6.6
85 Taxi 4
Action, Comedy 2007, France
Rate
Hitman 6.5
86 Hitman
Action, Crime, Thriller 2007, France / USA
Rate
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium 6.5
87 Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
The Sovereign's Servant 6.5
88 The Sovereign's Servant
Action, War, History 2007, Russia
Rate
Good Luck Chuck 6.4
89 Good Luck Chuck
Romantic, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
Caótica Ana 6.4
90 Caótica Ana
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, Spain
Rate
Perfect Stranger 6.3
91 Perfect Stranger
Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
Rate
Halloween 6.3
92 Halloween
Horror 2007, USA
Rate
1612 6.3
93 1612
History, Adventure 2007, Russia
Rate
The Invasion 6.3
94 The Invasion
Action, Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama 2007, USA
Rate
High School Musical 2 6.3
95 High School Musical 2
Musical, Family, Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2007, USA
Rate
The Eye 6.3
96 The Eye
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
Rate
Alvin and the Chipmunks 6.2
97 Alvin and the Chipmunks
Family, Comedy 2007, USA
Rate
Beowulf 6.2
98 Beowulf
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Drama 2007, USA
Rate
Lyubov-Morkov 6.1
99 Lyubov-Morkov
Romantic, Comedy 2007, Russia
Rate
Ce soir, je dors chez toi 5.9
100 Ce soir, je dors chez toi
Comedy 2007, France
Rate
