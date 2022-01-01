|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fire and Water
|Howard Shore
|5:58
|2
|Shores of the Long Lake
|Howard Shore
|4:01
|3
|Beyond Sorrow and Grief (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|4:12
|4
|Guardians of the Three (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|5:49
|5
|The Ruins of Dale
|Howard Shore
|3:40
|6
|The Gathering of the Clouds (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|5:53
|7
|Mithril
|Howard Shore
|3:08
|8
|Bred For War
|Howard Shore
|3:20
|9
|A Thief In the Night
|Howard Shore
|4:14
|10
|The Clouds Burst
|Howard Shore
|4:13
|11
|Battle For the Mountain
|Howard Shore
|4:39
|12
|The Darkest Hour
|Howard Shore
|5:33
|13
|Sons of Durin
|Howard Shore
|4:25
|14
|The Fallen
|Howard Shore
|4:57
|15
|Ravenhill
|Howard Shore
|5:48
|16
|To the Death (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|7:23
|17
|Courage and Wisdom
|Howard Shore
|5:10
|18
|The Return Journey
|Howard Shore
|4:18
|19
|There and Back Again
|Howard Shore
|4:20
|20
|The Last Goodbye
|Билли Бойд / Фрэн Уолш
|4:07
|21
|Ironfoot (Extended Version)
|Howard Shore
|6:12
|22
|Dragon-Sickness (Bonus Track)
|Howard Shore
|3:53
|23
|Thrain (Extended Edition) [Bonus Track] [From "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug"]
|Howard Shore
|3:25