Хоббит: Битва Пяти Воинств Хоббит: Битва Пяти Воинств
Киноафиша Фильмы Хоббит: Битва Пяти Воинств Музыка из фильма «Хоббит: Битва Пяти Воинств» (2014)
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies Хоббит: Битва Пяти Воинств 2014 / США
8.2 Оцените
75 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Хоббит: Битва Пяти Воинств» (2014)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Special Edition]
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Special Edition] 23 композиции. Howard Shore, Билли Бойд
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Fire and Water Howard Shore 5:58
2 Shores of the Long Lake Howard Shore 4:01
3 Beyond Sorrow and Grief (Extended Version) Howard Shore 4:12
4 Guardians of the Three (Extended Version) Howard Shore 5:49
5 The Ruins of Dale Howard Shore 3:40
6 The Gathering of the Clouds (Extended Version) Howard Shore 5:53
7 Mithril Howard Shore 3:08
8 Bred For War Howard Shore 3:20
9 A Thief In the Night Howard Shore 4:14
10 The Clouds Burst Howard Shore 4:13
11 Battle For the Mountain Howard Shore 4:39
12 The Darkest Hour Howard Shore 5:33
13 Sons of Durin Howard Shore 4:25
14 The Fallen Howard Shore 4:57
15 Ravenhill Howard Shore 5:48
16 To the Death (Extended Version) Howard Shore 7:23
17 Courage and Wisdom Howard Shore 5:10
18 The Return Journey Howard Shore 4:18
19 There and Back Again Howard Shore 4:20
20 The Last Goodbye Билли Бойд / Фрэн Уолш 4:07
21 Ironfoot (Extended Version) Howard Shore 6:12
22 Dragon-Sickness (Bonus Track) Howard Shore 3:53
23 Thrain (Extended Edition) [Bonus Track] [From "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug"] Howard Shore 3:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хоббит: Битва Пяти Воинств» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хоббит: Битва Пяти Воинств» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
