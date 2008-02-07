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Постер фильма The Rolling Stones. Да будет свет
7.3
The Rolling Stones. Да будет свет - Трейлер
Киноафиша Фильмы The Rolling Stones. Да будет свет
7.3

The Rolling Stones. Да будет свет

, 2008
Shine a Light
США / документальный, мюзикл / 18+
Трейлеры
Постер фильма The Rolling Stones. Да будет свет
7.3
The Rolling Stones. Да будет свет - Трейлер
The Rolling Stones. Да будет свет  Трейлер

Причины посмотреть

Документальный фильм Мартина Скорсезе, посвященный творчеству рок-группы Rolling Stones.

В ролях

Мартин Скорсезе
Мартин Скорсезе
Кристина Агилера
Кристина Агилера
Мик Джаггер
harmonica
Джек Уайт
Кит Ричардс
vocals
Билл Клинтон
Ронни Вуд
Self - The Rolling Stones: guitar
Чарли Уоттс
Self - The Rolling Stones: drums
Дэррил Джонс
Self - The Rolling Stones: bass guitar
Чак Ливелл
Self - The Rolling Stones: keyboards
Бобби Кис
Self - The Rolling Stones: saxophone
Бернард Фаулер
Self - The Rolling Stones: vocals
Режиссер Мартин Скорсезе
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Детали фильма

Страна США
Продолжительность 2 часа 2 минуты
Год выпуска 2008
Премьера онлайн 11 апреля 2008
Премьера в мире 7 февраля 2008
Дата выхода
17 июля 2008 Россия
17 июля 2008 Беларусь
4 апреля 2008 Германия
17 июля 2008 Казахстан
17 июля 2008 Украина
16 апреля 2008 Франция
MPAA PG-13
Сборы в мире $15 773 351
Производство Paramount Vantage, Concert Productions International, Shangri-La Entertainment
Другие названия
Shine a Light, Rolling Stones: Shine a Light, Rolling Stones, Rolling Stones - shine a light, Rolling Stones - Vječni sjaj, Rolling Stones Scorsese szemével, Rolling Stones w blasku świateł, Shine a light - valgus peale, Shine a Light: The IMAX Experience, Šviesk šviesa, The Rolling Stones - Shine a Light, The Rolling Stones: Shine a Light, The Rolling Stones: Да будет свет, The Rolling Stones: Хай буде світло, Untitled Rolling Stones Documentary, Untitled Stones/Scorsese Film, ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ　シャイン・ア・ライト, The Rolling Stones։ Shine a Light

Рейтинг фильма

7.3
Оцените 13 голосов
7.1 IMDb

Трейлеры фильма

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