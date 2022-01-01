|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Prophecy
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|3:55
|2
|Concerning Hobbits
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|2:55
|3
|The Shadow of the Past
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|3:33
|4
|The Treason of Isengard
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|4:01
|5
|The Black Rider
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|2:48
|6
|At the Sign of the Prancing Pony
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|3:14
|7
|A Knife In the Dark
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|3:34
|8
|Flight to the Ford
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|4:15
|9
|Many Meetings
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|3:05
|10
|The Council of Elrond (Theme for Aragorn and Arwen) [feat. "Aniron"]
|The Lord of the Rings / Nicky Ryan
|3:49
|11
|The Ring Goes South
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|2:03
|12
|A Journey In the Dark
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|4:20
|13
|The Bridge of Khazad-dûm
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|5:57
|14
|Lothlorien (feat. "Lament for Gandalf")
|The Lord of the Rings / Philippa Boyens
|4:34
|15
|The Great River
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|2:43
|16
|Amon Hen
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|5:02
|17
|The Breaking of the Fellowship (feat. "In Dreams")
|The Lord of the Rings / Фрэн Уолш
|7:21
|18
|May It Be
|Enya
|4:18