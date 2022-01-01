Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Властелин Колец: Братство Кольца» (2001)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Властелин Колец: Братство Кольца 2001 / Новая Зеландия / США
Музыка из фильма «Властелин Колец: Братство Кольца» (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. The Lord of the Rings, Enya
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Prophecy The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 3:55
2 Concerning Hobbits The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 2:55
3 The Shadow of the Past The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 3:33
4 The Treason of Isengard The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 4:01
5 The Black Rider The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 2:48
6 At the Sign of the Prancing Pony The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 3:14
7 A Knife In the Dark The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 3:34
8 Flight to the Ford The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 4:15
9 Many Meetings The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 3:05
10 The Council of Elrond (Theme for Aragorn and Arwen) [feat. "Aniron"] The Lord of the Rings / Nicky Ryan 3:49
11 The Ring Goes South The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 2:03
12 A Journey In the Dark The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 4:20
13 The Bridge of Khazad-dûm The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 5:57
14 Lothlorien (feat. "Lament for Gandalf") The Lord of the Rings / Philippa Boyens 4:34
15 The Great River The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 2:43
16 Amon Hen The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 5:02
17 The Breaking of the Fellowship (feat. "In Dreams") The Lord of the Rings / Фрэн Уолш 7:21
18 May It Be Enya 4:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Властелин Колец: Братство Кольца» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Властелин Колец: Братство Кольца» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
