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Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly Lauren Holly
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Holly

Lauren Holly

Lauren Holly

Date of Birth
28 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service 8.0
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003)
Lost Girl 7.7
Lost Girl (2010)
Beautiful Girls 7.7
Beautiful Girls (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hot Frosty 5.6
Hot Frosty Hot Frosty
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Lake 6.2
The Lake
Comedy 2022, Canada
Family Law 7.2
Family Law
Drama, Family 2021, Canada
Lucifer 7.6
Lucifer
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2016, USA
After the Ball 5.6
After the Ball After the Ball
Comedy 2015, Canada
Watch trailer
The Blackcoat's Daughter 5.9
The Blackcoat's Daughter February
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2015, Canada / France / USA
Scream of the Banshee 5.7
Scream of the Banshee Scream of the Banshee
Horror 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Lost Girl 7.7
Lost Girl
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2010, Canada
The Final Storm 3.7
The Final Storm The Final Storm
Action, Horror, Thriller 2010, Canada / Germany
The Chumscrubber 6.8
The Chumscrubber The Chumscrubber
Drama, Comedy 2005, USA / Germany
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service 8
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service
Drama, Action, Crime 2003, USA
Santa, Jr. 5.6
Santa, Jr. Santa, Jr.
Comedy 2002, USA
What Women Want 7.6
What Women Want What Women Want
Romantic, Comedy 2000, USA
Any Given Sunday 7.4
Any Given Sunday Any Given Sunday
Sport, Drama 1999, USA
Money Kings 5.9
Money Kings Vig
Drama 1998, USA
A Smile Like Yours 4.9
A Smile Like Yours A Smile Like Yours
Comedy, Romantic 1997, USA
Beautiful Girls 7.7
Beautiful Girls Beautiful Girls
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1996, USA
Down Periscope 6.2
Down Periscope Down Periscope
Comedy 1996, USA
Sabrina 6.6
Sabrina Sabrina
Comedy, Romantic 1995, USA / Germany
Dumb and Dumber 7.3
Dumb and Dumber Dumb & Dumber
Comedy 1994, USA
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story 7
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Action, Drama, Romantic 1993, USA
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