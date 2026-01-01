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What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly
Date of Birth
28 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service
(2003)
7.7
Lost Girl
(2010)
7.7
Beautiful Girls
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2021
2016
2015
2011
2010
2005
2003
2002
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
All
21
Films
16
TV Shows
5
Actress
21
5.6
Hot Frosty
Hot Frosty
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Lake
Comedy
2022, Canada
7.2
Family Law
Drama, Family
2021, Canada
7.6
Lucifer
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2016, USA
5.6
After the Ball
After the Ball
Comedy
2015, Canada
Watch trailer
5.9
The Blackcoat's Daughter
February
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2015, Canada / France / USA
5.7
Scream of the Banshee
Scream of the Banshee
Horror
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Lost Girl
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2010, Canada
3.7
The Final Storm
The Final Storm
Action, Horror, Thriller
2010, Canada / Germany
6.8
The Chumscrubber
The Chumscrubber
Drama, Comedy
2005, USA / Germany
8
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service
Drama, Action, Crime
2003, USA
5.6
Santa, Jr.
Santa, Jr.
Comedy
2002, USA
7.6
What Women Want
What Women Want
Romantic, Comedy
2000, USA
7.4
Any Given Sunday
Any Given Sunday
Sport, Drama
1999, USA
5.9
Money Kings
Vig
Drama
1998, USA
4.9
A Smile Like Yours
A Smile Like Yours
Comedy, Romantic
1997, USA
7.7
Beautiful Girls
Beautiful Girls
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1996, USA
6.2
Down Periscope
Down Periscope
Comedy
1996, USA
6.6
Sabrina
Sabrina
Comedy, Romantic
1995, USA / Germany
7.3
Dumb and Dumber
Dumb & Dumber
Comedy
1994, USA
7
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Action, Drama, Romantic
1993, USA
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