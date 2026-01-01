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Michael Moriarty
Michael Moriarty
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Moriarty
Michael Moriarty
Michael Moriarty
Date of Birth
5 April 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.8
Law & Order
(1990)
7.7
The Last Detail
(1973)
7.4
Masters of Horror
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
2005
2001
1996
1990
1985
1975
1973
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Actor
7
7.4
Masters of Horror
Horror
2005, USA
6.9
Along Came a Spider
Along Came a Spider
Thriller, Crime
2001, USA / Germany / Canada
6.6
Courage Under Fire
Courage Under Fire
Drama, Thriller, War, Detective
1996, USA
7.8
Law & Order
Drama, Crime
1990, USA
6.9
Pale Rider
Pale Rider
Action, Western
1985, USA
6.6
Report to the Commissioner
Report to the Commissioner
Detective, Action, Crime
1975, USA
7.7
The Last Detail
The Last Detail
Drama, Comedy
1973, USA
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