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Michael Moriarty
Michael Moriarty Michael Moriarty
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Moriarty

Michael Moriarty

Michael Moriarty

Date of Birth
5 April 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Law & Order 7.8
Law & Order (1990)
The Last Detail 7.7
The Last Detail (1973)
Masters of Horror 7.4
Masters of Horror (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Masters of Horror 7.4
Masters of Horror
Horror 2005, USA
Along Came a Spider 6.9
Along Came a Spider Along Came a Spider
Thriller, Crime 2001, USA / Germany / Canada
Courage Under Fire 6.6
Courage Under Fire Courage Under Fire
Drama, Thriller, War, Detective 1996, USA
Law & Order 7.8
Law & Order
Drama, Crime 1990, USA
Pale Rider 6.9
Pale Rider Pale Rider
Action, Western 1985, USA
Report to the Commissioner 6.6
Report to the Commissioner Report to the Commissioner
Detective, Action, Crime 1975, USA
The Last Detail 7.7
The Last Detail The Last Detail
Drama, Comedy 1973, USA
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