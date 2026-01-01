Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Angie Harmon
Angie Harmon Angie Harmon
Kinoafisha Persons Angie Harmon

Angie Harmon

Angie Harmon

Date of Birth
10 August 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Batman Beyond 8.0
Batman Beyond (1999)
Lawn Dogs 7.9
Lawn Dogs (1997)
Law & Order 7.8
Law & Order (1990)

Filmography

Rizzoli & Isles 7.6
Rizzoli & Isles
Drama, Crime 2010, USA
Samantha Who? 7.6
Samantha Who?
Comedy 2007, USA
Seraphim Falls 6.6
Seraphim Falls Seraphim Falls
History, Adventure, Drama 2006, USA
Fun with Dick and Jane 6.4
Fun with Dick and Jane Fun with Dick and Jane
Crime, Comedy 2005, USA
Agent Cody Banks 5.6
Agent Cody Banks Agent Cody Banks
Comedy, Adventure, Family, Action 2003, USA / Canada
Good Advice 6.2
Good Advice Good Advice
Comedy, Romantic 2001, USA
Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker 7.8
Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker
Action, Animation, Crime 2000, USA
Batman Beyond 8
Batman Beyond
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1999, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more