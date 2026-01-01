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Angie Harmon
Angie Harmon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Angie Harmon
Angie Harmon
Angie Harmon
Date of Birth
10 August 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Batman Beyond
(1999)
7.9
Lawn Dogs
(1997)
7.8
Law & Order
(1990)
Filmography
7.6
Rizzoli & Isles
Drama, Crime
2010, USA
7.6
Samantha Who?
Comedy
2007, USA
6.6
Seraphim Falls
Seraphim Falls
History, Adventure, Drama
2006, USA
6.4
Fun with Dick and Jane
Fun with Dick and Jane
Crime, Comedy
2005, USA
5.6
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks
Comedy, Adventure, Family, Action
2003, USA / Canada
6.2
Good Advice
Good Advice
Comedy, Romantic
2001, USA
7.8
Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker
Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker
Action, Animation, Crime
2000, USA
8
Batman Beyond
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1999, USA
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