Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Japan Adventure

Rating of films of the Japan in the Adventure genre

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 9.1
1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Solo Leveling: ReAwakening 8.7
2 Solo Leveling: ReAwakening
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, Japan
Spirited Away 8.7
3 Spirited Away
Anime, Family, Animation, Adventure 2001, Japan
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
4 Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2020, Japan
Princess Mononoke 8.3
5 Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama 1997, Japan
Castle in the Sky 8.1
6 Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 1986, Japan
Gran Turismo 8.0
7 Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
The Bad Guys 2 8.0
8 The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan / USA
Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service 8.0
9 Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Adventure, Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Anime 1989, Japan
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind 7.9
10 Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Sci-Fi, Anime, Adventure, Drama, Animation 1984, Japan
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms 7.8
11 Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Anime 2018, Japan
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
12 The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA / Japan
Ponyo 7.7
13 Ponyo
Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 2008, Japan
One Piece Film: Red 7.7
14 One Piece Film: Red
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2022, Japan
Dead Man 7.6
15 Dead Man
Crime, Western, Drama, Adventure 1995, USA / Germany / Japan
Belle 7.4
16 Belle
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime 2021, Japan
Wasabi 7.4
17 Wasabi
Adventure, Crime, Biography, Comedy 2001, France / Japan
Minions 2 7.2
18 Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, USA / France / Japan
Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower 7.2
19 Meari to majo no hana / Mary and the Witch's Flower
Animation, Adventure, Anime 2017, Japan
Inferno 7.0
20 Inferno
Thriller, Adventure 2016, USA / Japan / Turkey / Hungary
The Exit 8 6.8
21 The Exit 8
Adventure, Horror, Detective 2025, Japan
Attack on Titan: Part 1 6.1
22 Attack on Titan: Part 1
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2015, Japan
Sanshiro Sugata Part Two 6.0
23 Sanshiro Sugata Part Two
Action, Adventure 1945, Japan
