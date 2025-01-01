Menu
Ben Affleck
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Affleck
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Non-Fiction Program (Reality)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Film
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2006
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Redeemer Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2023
Berlinale Documentary Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2012
People's Choice Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
