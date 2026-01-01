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Kinoafisha Persons Michael Douglas Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas
Awards and nominations of Michael Douglas
Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1976 Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2023 Cannes Film Festival 2023
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975 Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976 Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975 Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974 Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Supporting Actor in Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2024 Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993 Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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