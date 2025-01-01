Menu
Awards and nominations of Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robin Williams
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
