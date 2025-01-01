Menu
Awards and nominations of Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
Awards and nominations of Julie Andrews
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1968
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
World Film Favorite - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
World Film Favorite - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Nonfiction Series
Winner
Outstanding Nonfiction Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Variety Musical Series
Winner
Outstanding Variety Musical Series
Winner
Outstanding New Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Single Program - Variety or Musical - Variety and Popular Music
Nominee
Outstanding Single Program - Variety or Musical - Variety and Popular Music
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1965
Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Actors and Performers
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1958
Actress - Best Single Performance - Lead or Support
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1965
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1966
Best British Actress
Nominee
Best British Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2019
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
