Ai Fairouz
Ai Fairouz
Ai Fairouz
Date of Birth
6 July 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
159 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Popular Films
9.9
Kaiju No. 8
(2024)
9.1
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
(2025)
Tickets
8.2
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2019
All
16
Films
2
TV Shows
14
Actress
16
New Saga
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
8.2
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon
Kaiju No.8
Action, Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
9.1
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Gekijô-ban Chensô Man Reze-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord
Anime, Action, Fantasy
2024, Japan
9.9
Kaiju No. 8
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
Touhai: Ura Rate Mahjong Touhai Roku
Drama, Anime, Sport
2024, Japan
Mysterious Disappearances
Anime, Drama, Fantasy
2024, Russia
Tokyo Override
Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Thailand/Japan
Pokémon Concierge
Adventure
2023, Japan
Akuma-kun
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
Skeleton Knight in Another World
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2022, Japan
Chainsaw Man
Anime, Action, Adventure
2022, Japan
Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shoujo
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2021, Japan
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?
Anime, Sport
2019, Japan
