Ai Fairouz
Date of Birth
6 July 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
159 cm (5 ft 3 in)

Kaiju No. 8 9.9
Kaiju No. 8 (2024)
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 9.1
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc (2025)
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon 8.2
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon (2025)

New Saga
New Saga
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon 8.2
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Kaiju No.8
Action, Animation 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 9.1
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc Gekijô-ban Chensô Man Reze-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Kaiju No. 8 9.9
Kaiju No. 8
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Touhai: Ura Rate Mahjong Touhai Roku
Touhai: Ura Rate Mahjong Touhai Roku
Drama, Anime, Sport 2024, Japan
Mysterious Disappearances
Mysterious Disappearances
Anime, Drama, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Tokyo Override
Tokyo Override
Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Thailand/Japan
Pokémon Concierge
Pokémon Concierge
Adventure 2023, Japan
Akuma-kun
Akuma-kun
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Skeleton Knight in Another World
Skeleton Knight in Another World
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, Japan
Chainsaw Man
Chainsaw Man
Anime, Action, Adventure 2022, Japan
Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!
Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shoujo
Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shoujo
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2021, Japan
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?
Anime, Sport 2019, Japan
