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Maaya Uchida
Maaya Uchida Maaya Uchida
Kinoafisha Persons Maaya Uchida

Maaya Uchida

Maaya Uchida

Date of Birth
27 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc (2025)
Bocchi the Rock! 8.2
Bocchi the Rock! (2022)
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai 8.1
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Holy Grail of Eris
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Lazarus 6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi 2025, Japan
Busamen Gachi Fighter 6.3
Busamen Gachi Fighter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, 2025, Japan
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc Gekijô-ban Chensô Man Reze-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Chained Soldier 7.1
Chained Soldier
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Sengoku Youko 6.1
Sengoku Youko
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure 2024, Japan
Love Is Indivisible by Twins 5.9
Love Is Indivisible by Twins
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2024, Japan
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2023, Japan
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill 7.6
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out 7.4
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Seishun buta yaro ha Odekake sisuta no yume wo minai
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2023, Japan
Komada - A Whisky Family 6.9
Komada - A Whisky Family Komada Jôryûsho e Yôkoso
Animation, Drama, Family, Anime 2023, Japan
Watch trailer
Those Obnoxious Aliens 6.9
Those Obnoxious Aliens
Comedy, Anime, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2022, Japan
Bocchi the Rock! 8.2
Bocchi the Rock!
Anime, Comedy 2022, Japan
Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! 7.9
Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
Vermeil in Gold
Vermeil in Gold
Anime, Fantasy, 2022, Japan
Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta... 6.9
Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta...
Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
Akudama Drive 7.1
Akudama Drive
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi, 2020, Japan
Yakusoku no Neverland 7.9
Yakusoku no Neverland
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2019, Japan
Domestic Girlfriend 6.7
Domestic Girlfriend
Drama, Anime, Romantic 2019, Japan
The Helpful Fox Senko-san 6.5
The Helpful Fox Senko-san
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2019, Japan
Ashita sekai ga owaru to shite mo 6.6
Ashita sekai ga owaru to shite mo Ashita sekai ga owaru to shite mo
Anime 2019, Japan
Watch trailer
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai 8.1
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2018, Japan
Goblin Slayer 7.1
Goblin Slayer
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2018, Japan
Grand Blue 7.6
Grand Blue
Comedy, Anime 2018, Japan
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