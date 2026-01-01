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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maaya Uchida
Maaya Uchida
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maaya Uchida
Maaya Uchida
Maaya Uchida
Date of Birth
27 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
(2025)
Tickets
8.2
Bocchi the Rock!
(2022)
8.1
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
All
37
Films
7
TV Shows
30
Actress
37
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi
2025, Japan
6.3
Busamen Gachi Fighter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy,
2025, Japan
8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Gekijô-ban Chensô Man Reze-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
Chained Soldier
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6.1
Sengoku Youko
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure
2024, Japan
5.9
Love Is Indivisible by Twins
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2024, Japan
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime
2023, Japan
7.6
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
7.4
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out
Seishun buta yaro ha Odekake sisuta no yume wo minai
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime
2023, Japan
6.9
Komada - A Whisky Family
Komada Jôryûsho e Yôkoso
Animation, Drama, Family, Anime
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
Those Obnoxious Aliens
Comedy, Anime, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2022, Japan
8.2
Bocchi the Rock!
Anime, Comedy
2022, Japan
7.9
Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
Vermeil in Gold
Anime, Fantasy,
2022, Japan
6.9
Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta...
Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
7.1
Akudama Drive
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi,
2020, Japan
7.9
Yakusoku no Neverland
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2019, Japan
6.7
Domestic Girlfriend
Drama, Anime, Romantic
2019, Japan
6.5
The Helpful Fox Senko-san
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2019, Japan
6.6
Ashita sekai ga owaru to shite mo
Ashita sekai ga owaru to shite mo
Anime
2019, Japan
Watch trailer
8.1
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2018, Japan
7.1
Goblin Slayer
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2018, Japan
7.6
Grand Blue
Comedy, Anime
2018, Japan
Show more
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