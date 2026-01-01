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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Yuya Uchida
Yuya Uchida
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuya Uchida
Yuya Uchida
Yuya Uchida
Date of Birth
3 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
(2025)
Tickets
8.2
86
(2021)
7.9
Psycho-Pass
(2012)
Filmography
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.1
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
Anime, Drama
2025, Japan
8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Gekijô-ban Chensô Man Reze-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
Terminator Zero
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi,
2024, USA
6.2
Mysterious Disappearances
Anime, Drama, Fantasy
2024, Russia
6.8
Onii-chan wa Oshimai!
Anime, Comedy,
2023, Japan
7
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Anime, Action
2023, Japan
7.1
Wonder Egg Priority
Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
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