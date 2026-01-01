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Yuya Uchida
Yuya Uchida Yuya Uchida
Kinoafisha Persons Yuya Uchida

Yuya Uchida

Yuya Uchida

Date of Birth
3 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc (2025)
86 8.2
86 (2021)
Psycho-Pass 7.9
Psycho-Pass (2012)

Filmography

Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter 6.1
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
Anime, Drama 2025, Japan
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc Gekijô-ban Chensô Man Reze-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
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Tickets
Terminator Zero 6.9
Terminator Zero
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi, 2024, USA
Mysterious Disappearances 6.2
Mysterious Disappearances
Anime, Drama, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Onii-chan wa Oshimai! 6.8
Onii-chan wa Oshimai!
Anime, Comedy, 2023, Japan
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse 7
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Anime, Action 2023, Japan
Wonder Egg Priority 7.1
Wonder Egg Priority
Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
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