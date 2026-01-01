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Kenjiro Tsuda
Kenjiro Tsuda Kenjiro Tsuda
Kinoafisha Persons Kenjiro Tsuda

Kenjiro Tsuda

Kenjiro Tsuda

Date of Birth
11 June 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Sorcery Fight 9.0
Sorcery Fight (2020)
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc (2025)
Attack on Titan: No Regrets 8.6
Attack on Titan: No Regrets (2014)

Filmography

Sekiro: No Defeat
Sekiro: No Defeat
Anime, Action 2026, Japan
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music 2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
The Camphorwood Custodian 6.3
The Camphorwood Custodian Kusunoki no Bannin
Animation 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Chainsaw Man Season 1 Compilation Movie 1
Chainsaw Man Season 1 Compilation Movie 1 Chainsaw Man Season 1 Compilation Movie 1
Anime 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe 7
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe Kidō senshi Gandamu senkōnohasau~ei kirukē no majo
Animation, Sci-Fi, War, Drama 2026, Japan
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Sakamoto Days 7.8
Sakamoto Days Sakamoto Deizu
Action, Comedy, Crime 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Apocalypse Hotel 7.2
Apocalypse Hotel
Anime 2025, Japan
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