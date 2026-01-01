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Filmography
Kenjiro Tsuda
Kenjiro Tsuda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kenjiro Tsuda
Kenjiro Tsuda
Kenjiro Tsuda
Date of Birth
11 June 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
9.0
Sorcery Fight
(2020)
8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
(2025)
8.6
Attack on Titan: No Regrets
(2014)
Filmography
Sekiro: No Defeat
Anime, Action
2026, Japan
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music
2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
6.3
The Camphorwood Custodian
Kusunoki no Bannin
Animation
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Chainsaw Man Season 1 Compilation Movie 1
Chainsaw Man Season 1 Compilation Movie 1
Anime
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
7
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe
Kidō senshi Gandamu senkōnohasau~ei kirukē no majo
Animation, Sci-Fi, War, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
7.8
Sakamoto Days
Sakamoto Deizu
Action, Comedy, Crime
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Apocalypse Hotel
Anime
2025, Japan
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