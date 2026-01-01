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Filmography
Natsuki Hanae
Natsuki Hanae
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natsuki Hanae
Natsuki Hanae
Natsuki Hanae
Date of Birth
26 June 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
(2025)
8.8
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
(2024)
8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
(2025)
Filmography
Witch Hat Atelier
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Dead Account
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
7.6
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
Chô Kaguya-hime!
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
8.6
Witch Hat Atelier
Tongari bôshi no atorie
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Apocalypse Hotel
Anime
2025, Japan
6.9
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, Japan
7.2
Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise
Anime, Action, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Show more
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