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Natsuki Hanae
Natsuki Hanae Natsuki Hanae
Kinoafisha Persons Natsuki Hanae

Natsuki Hanae

Natsuki Hanae

Date of Birth
26 June 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Action hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito (2025)
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 8.8
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack (2024)
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 8.8
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc (2025)

Filmography

Witch Hat Atelier
Witch Hat Atelier
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
The Holy Grail of Eris
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Dead Account
Dead Account
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! 7.6
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Chô Kaguya-hime!
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Witch Hat Atelier 8.6
Witch Hat Atelier Tongari bôshi no atorie
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Apocalypse Hotel 7.2
Apocalypse Hotel
Anime 2025, Japan
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through 6.9
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, Japan
Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise 7.2
Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2025, Japan
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