Poster of #Onedayofsummer
4.1 IMDb Rating: 4.2
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films #Onedayofsummer

#Onedayofsummer

#Onedayofsummer 18+
Synopsis

The whole life of the recent provincials, and now Muscovite Katie - one continuous selfie with a series of celebrities. Any intrigues for the sake of likes, any exploits in the name of “star instagram” status. But, the number of subscribers is still not enough and for the sake of the cherished goal, she goes to St. Petersburg to take a selfie with a mysterious artist who hides her identity, and thereby blow up the Internet. And at this time at the airport, a respectable stranger asks Katya to hand over the usual envelope to an unknown recipient ...

#Onedayofsummer - trailer
#Onedayofsummer  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 11 October 2018
Release date
11 October 2018 Russia
Budget $800,000
Worldwide Gross $3,356
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
#Odindenleta, #Onedayofsummer, #Одинденьлета, A Selfie with Destiny, One Day of Summer, Один день лета, Селфи с судьбой
Director
Aleksandr Igudin
Cast
Tatyana Babenkova
Aleksy Komorowski
Stepan Ledkov
Andrey Noskov
Yuriy Galtsev
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.1
Rate 26 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3818
#Onedayofsummer - trailer
#Onedayofsummer Trailer
