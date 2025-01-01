Menu
Andrey Noskov
Andrey Noskov
Andrey Noskov
Andrey Noskov
Date of Birth
19 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.7
Dom na obochine
(2010)
6.1
Muzhchina k Novomu Godu
(2023)
6.0
To the Stars!
(2023)
Filmography
Zahvat
Action
2024, Russia
Na svoem meste
Romantic
2023, Russia
The Power of Childhood
Sila dobra
Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6.1
Muzhchina k Novomu Godu
Muzhchina k Novomu Godu
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6
To the Stars!
Do zvezdy!
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2023, Russia
5.3
Novaya zhizn
Drama
2020, Russia
Praktikant
Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
Lyubov po kontraktu
Drama, Romantic
2019, Russia
4.1
Один день лета
Один день лета
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
5
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 1
Short
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Zhizn, po sluham, odna
Romantic, Detective
2017, Russia
Morozova
Detective
2017, Russia
Как встретить праздник не по-детски
Как встретить праздник не по-детски
Comedy
2017, Russia
Vasilisa
Drama, Romantic, History
2015, Russia
Podarok sudby
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2010, Russia
Oderzhimyj
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2010, Russia
5
Klub schastya
Klub schastya
Comedy
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Dom na obochine
Dom na obochine
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
4.9
The Taming of the Shrews
Ukroshchenie stroptivykh
History
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
