Andrey Noskov

Date of Birth
19 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 19 Films 10 TV Shows 9 Actor 19 Director 2 Producer 1 Writer 1
Zahvat
Zahvat
Action 2024, Russia
Na svoem meste
Na svoem meste
Romantic 2023, Russia
The Power of Childhood
The Power of Childhood Sila dobra
Drama 2023, Russia
Muzhchina k Novomu Godu 6.1
Muzhchina k Novomu Godu Muzhchina k Novomu Godu
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Russia
To the Stars! 6
To the Stars! Do zvezdy!
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Novaya zhizn 5.3
Novaya zhizn
Drama 2020, Russia
Praktikant
Praktikant
Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Lyubov po kontraktu
Lyubov po kontraktu
Drama, Romantic 2019, Russia
Один день лета 4.1
Один день лета Один день лета
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Russia
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 1 5
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 1
Short 2018, Russia
Zhizn, po sluham, odna
Zhizn, po sluham, odna
Romantic, Detective 2017, Russia
Morozova
Morozova
Detective 2017, Russia
Как встретить праздник не по-детски
Как встретить праздник не по-детски Как встретить праздник не по-детски
Comedy 2017, Russia
Vasilisa
Vasilisa
Drama, Romantic, History 2015, Russia
Podarok sudby
Podarok sudby
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2010, Russia
Oderzhimyj
Oderzhimyj
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2010, Russia
Klub schastya 5
Klub schastya Klub schastya
Comedy 2010, Russia
Dom na obochine 6.7
Dom na obochine Dom na obochine
Drama 2010, Russia
The Taming of the Shrews 4.9
The Taming of the Shrews Ukroshchenie stroptivykh
History 2009, Russia
