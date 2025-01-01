Menu
Aleksandr Bobrov
Aleksandr Bobrov

Date of Birth
6 February 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Suchya voyna 0.0
Suchya voyna (2014)
Vsegda govori «vsegda» 5 0.0
Vsegda govori «vsegda» 5 (2009)
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya 0.0
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 TV Shows 9 Actor 9
Vernut lyuboj cenoj
Drama 2024, Russia
Dvoynaya zhizn
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2018, Russia
Altar Tristana
Detective 2017, Russia
Vtoroy brak
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Suchya voyna
Drama, War, History 2014, Russia
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
Comedy, Adventure, War 2012, Russia
Vsegda govori «vsegda» 5
Drama, Romantic 2009, Russia
Gluhar. Prodolzhenie
Comedy, Crime 2009, Russia
Gluhar. Vozvrashchenie
Comedy, Detective 2008, Russia
