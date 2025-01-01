Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Bobrov
Aleksandr Bobrov
Aleksandr Bobrov
Date of Birth
6 February 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
0.0
Suchya voyna
(2014)
0.0
Vsegda govori «vsegda» 5
(2009)
0.0
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
(2012)
Filmography
Vernut lyuboj cenoj
Drama
2024, Russia
Dvoynaya zhizn
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2018, Russia
Altar Tristana
Detective
2017, Russia
Vtoroy brak
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Suchya voyna
Drama, War, History
2014, Russia
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
Comedy, Adventure, War
2012, Russia
Vsegda govori «vsegda» 5
Drama, Romantic
2009, Russia
Gluhar. Prodolzhenie
Comedy, Crime
2009, Russia
Gluhar. Vozvrashchenie
Comedy, Detective
2008, Russia
