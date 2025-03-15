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Poster of Spiked
6.0
Spiked - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Spiked
6.0

Spiked

, 2025
Spiked
Belgium, France, Luxembourg / Animation
Tickets Trailers
Going 14
Not going 4
Tickets
Poster of Spiked
6.0
Tickets
Going 14
Not going 4
Spiked - Dubbed trailer
Spiked  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Holly is a young, courageous hedgehog, but woefully sheltered by her overprotective Dad. Walter is an overworked, exhausted rabbit with a few dozen kids of his own, who just wants a change in his predictable routine. When this unlikely duo crashes into each other’s lives, things take a drastic turn. After a bump to the head Walter now believes that he is Sir Balderdash the Great – a hero, a warrior, a legend. While Holly, who is just thrilled to be out of the house, gets swept up in Walter's concussion fuelled fantasy.

Cast

Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode
Sir Balderdash
Stephen Mangan
Stephen Mangan
Owl
Jeff "Swampy" Marsh
Jeff "Swampy" Marsh
Exterminator
John Hollingworth
John Hollingworth
Daddy Hedgehog
Jules de Jongh
Jules de Jongh
Fleur
Charlie Reid
Charlie Reid
Peat
Kíla Lord Cassidy
Kíla Lord Cassidy
Holly
Director Caroline Origer
Writer Jules de Jongh, R.A. Ruegg
Composer Fernando Velázquez
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 15 March 2025
Release date
16 July 2026 Russia Вольга
22 January 2026 Croatia Svi uzrasti
7 August 2025 Czechia
23 April 2026 France
19 March 2026 Greece
21 August 2025 Hungary 6
16 July 2026 Kazakhstan 6+
22 May 2026 Latvia U
1 May 2026 Lithuania V
24 July 2026 Poland
3 October 2025 Turkey
3 July 2025 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,058,919
Production Fabrique d'Images, Fantabulous, Freaks Factory
Also known as
Spiked, Adatainā, Cesur Kirpi, Ekipa zwierzaków, Harpatka al Kotzim, Les Supers, Okkaline, Projeto Herói, Süncsinálta hős, Trapalhões, Walter Lapin, Χόλι το γενναίο σκαντζοχοιράκι, Колючая и ушастый, Колючка Голлі, SPiKED! aka TALLY HO!, Tally Ho!

Cartoon rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 24 July 2026

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Spiked - Dubbed trailer
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Atlantis Kino g. Moskva, Varshavskoe shosse, 160, TRTs «Galereya Atlantis»
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