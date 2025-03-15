Holly is a young, courageous hedgehog, but woefully sheltered by her overprotective Dad. Walter is an overworked, exhausted rabbit with a few dozen kids of his own, who just wants a change in his predictable routine. When this unlikely duo crashes into each other’s lives, things take a drastic turn. After a bump to the head Walter now believes that he is Sir Balderdash the Great – a hero, a warrior, a legend. While Holly, who is just thrilled to be out of the house, gets swept up in Walter's concussion fuelled fantasy.

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