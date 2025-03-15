Holly is a young, courageous hedgehog, but woefully sheltered by her overprotective Dad. Walter is an overworked, exhausted rabbit with a few dozen kids of his own, who just wants a change in his predictable routine. When this unlikely duo crashes into each other’s lives, things take a drastic turn. After a bump to the head Walter now believes that he is Sir Balderdash the Great – a hero, a warrior, a legend. While Holly, who is just thrilled to be out of the house, gets swept up in Walter's concussion fuelled fantasy.
Spiked, Adatainā, Cesur Kirpi, Ekipa zwierzaków, Harpatka al Kotzim, Les Supers, Okkaline, Projeto Herói, Süncsinálta hős, Trapalhões, Walter Lapin, Χόλι το γενναίο σκαντζοχοιράκι, Колючая и ушастый, Колючка Голлі, SPiKED! aka TALLY HO!, Tally Ho!