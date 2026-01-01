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Poster of Did We Meet Somewhere Before
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Did We Meet Somewhere Before
7.0

Did We Meet Somewhere Before

, 1954
My s vami gde-to vstrechalis
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Did We Meet Somewhere Before
7.0

Cast

Arkady Raikin
Arkady Raikin
Gennady Vladimirovich Maksimov
Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Larisa Levkoyeva
Vasili Merkuryev
Vasili Merkuryev
Anatoliy Verkhoturov - Direktor teatra
Maria Mironova
Maria Mironova
Veronika Platonovna Malyarskaya
Vladimir Lepko
Afanasiy Ivanovich
Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin
nachalnik stantsii Vasilyev
Aleksandr Beniaminov
Fotograf
Olga Aroseva
Olga Aroseva
fanatka Maksimova
Vasili Bokarev
Zritel
Yekaterina Borovskaya
Zritelnitsa
Director Nikolay Dostal, Andrei Tutyshkin, Nikolay Dostal
Writer Vladimir Polyakov
Composer Anatoli Lepin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 17 August 1954
Release date
17 August 1954 Russia 16+
17 August 1954 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
My s vami gde-to vstrechalis, Did We Meet Somewhere Before, Skąd my się znamy?, Valahol már találkoztunk, Мы с вами где-то встречались

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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