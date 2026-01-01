Similar films for Did We Meet Somewhere Before
U tikhoi pristani Comedy
1958, USSR
6.0
True Friends Comedy, Romantic
1954, USSR
7.0
Heavenly Slug Romantic, War, Comedy
1945, USSR
6.0
Needle Action
1988, USSR
7.0
Teheran 43 Crime
1980, USSR / Switzerland / France
6.0
At Home Among Strangers Action, Drama
1974, USSR
7.0
The Twelve Chairs Comedy
1971, USSR
8.0
At Your Threshold Drama, War
1963, USSR
7.0
The Last Inch Adventure, Drama, Comedy
1958, USSR
7.0
A Groom from the Other World Comedy
1958, USSR
6.0
The Idiot Drama
1958, USSR
7.0
The Height Drama
1957, USSR
6.0