Andrei Tutyshkin

Date of Birth
24 January 1910
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
30 October 1971
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.8
Wedding in Malinovka
(1967)
7.8
Carnival Night
(1956)
7.7
A Girl with a Temper
(1939)
Filmography
5.5
Shelmenko-denshchik
Shelmenko-denshchik
Comedy, Musical
1971, USSR
7.8
Wedding in Malinovka
Svadba v Malinovke
Comedy, Musical
1967, USSR
Watch trailer
7.4
Anna Karenina
Anna Karenina
Drama
1967, USSR
6.3
Wind of Freedom
Volnyy veter
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1961, USSR
5.9
To the Black Sea
K Chyornomu moryu
Comedy, Romantic
1958, USSR
7.8
Carnival Night
Karnavalnaya noch
Musical, Comedy
1956, USSR
Watch trailer
6.9
Did We Meet Somewhere Before
My s vami gde-to vstrechalis
Comedy
1954, USSR
6.1
Three Encounters
Tri vstrechi
Drama
1949, USSR
7.3
Twins
Bliznetsy
Comedy
1945, USSR
6.1
Military Secret
Poyedinok
Crime, Drama, War
1945, USSR
7.7
A Girl with a Temper
Devushka s kharakterom
Comedy
1939, USSR
5.9
A Night in September
Noch v sentyabre
Drama
1939, USSR
6.8
Volga-Volga
Volga - Volga
Comedy, Musical
1938, USSR
