Andrei Tutyshkin

Date of Birth
24 January 1910
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
30 October 1971
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Wedding in Malinovka 7.8
Wedding in Malinovka (1967)
Carnival Night 7.8
Carnival Night (1956)
A Girl with a Temper 7.7
A Girl with a Temper (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 13 Films 13 Director 5 Writer 1 Actor 8
Shelmenko-denshchik 5.5
Shelmenko-denshchik Shelmenko-denshchik
Comedy, Musical 1971, USSR
Wedding in Malinovka 7.8
Wedding in Malinovka Svadba v Malinovke
Comedy, Musical 1967, USSR
Anna Karenina 7.4
Anna Karenina Anna Karenina
Drama 1967, USSR
Wind of Freedom 6.3
Wind of Freedom Volnyy veter
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1961, USSR
To the Black Sea 5.9
To the Black Sea K Chyornomu moryu
Comedy, Romantic 1958, USSR
Carnival Night 7.8
Carnival Night Karnavalnaya noch
Musical, Comedy 1956, USSR
Did We Meet Somewhere Before 6.9
Did We Meet Somewhere Before My s vami gde-to vstrechalis
Comedy 1954, USSR
Three Encounters 6.1
Three Encounters Tri vstrechi
Drama 1949, USSR
Twins 7.3
Twins Bliznetsy
Comedy 1945, USSR
Military Secret 6.1
Military Secret Poyedinok
Crime, Drama, War 1945, USSR
A Girl with a Temper 7.7
A Girl with a Temper Devushka s kharakterom
Comedy 1939, USSR
A Night in September 5.9
A Night in September Noch v sentyabre
Drama 1939, USSR
Volga-Volga 6.8
Volga-Volga Volga - Volga
Comedy, Musical 1938, USSR
