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Poster of The Height
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Height
6.7

The Height

, 1957
Vysota
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Height
6.7

Cast

Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolai Pasechnik
Inna Makarova
Inna Makarova
Katya Petrashen
Marianna Strizhenova
Masha Deryabina
Sergei Romodanov
Berestov - otets
Yelena Maksimova
Berestova - maty
Lev Borisov
Lev Borisov
Boris Berestov
Gennady Karnovich-Valua
Konstantin Tokmakov
Vasily Makarov
Ivan Deryabin
Boris Sitko
Innokentiy Dymov
Leonid Chubarov
Vasya Khaenko
Director Aleksandr Zarkhi
Writer Mikhail Papava, Yevgeni Vorobyov
Composer Rodion Shchedrin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 27 April 1957
Release date
27 April 1957 Russia 0+
8 November 1957 Finland
26 September 1957 Hungary
5 May 1957 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vysota, Die Höhe, Egymásra találtak, Height, Kõrgus, Nas Alturas, Pod chmurami, Rakas huimapääni, Высота, 劳动与爱情

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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