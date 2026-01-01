Cast
Marianna Strizhenova
Masha Deryabina
Sergei Romodanov
Berestov - otets
Yelena Maksimova
Berestova - maty
Gennady Karnovich-Valua
Konstantin Tokmakov
Vasily Makarov
Ivan Deryabin
Boris Sitko
Innokentiy Dymov
Cast and Crew
Writer
Mikhail Papava, Yevgeni Vorobyov
Composer
Rodion Shchedrin
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1957
World premiere
27 April 1957
Release date
|27 April 1957
|Russia
|
|0+
|8 November 1957
|Finland
|
|
|26 September 1957
|Hungary
|
|
|5 May 1957
|USA
|
|
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Vysota, Die Höhe, Egymásra találtak, Height, Kõrgus, Nas Alturas, Pod chmurami, Rakas huimapääni, Высота, 劳动与爱情