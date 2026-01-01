Svoy sredi chuzhikh, chuzhoy sredi svoikh, Fue leal para enemigo y para amigos, traidor, At Home Among Strangers, a Stranger Among His Own, Amigo entre mis enemigos, Asalto al tren blindado, Свой среди чужих, чужой среди своих, Alene blant fremmede, Amico tra i nemici, nemico tra gli amici, Amigo Entre Inimigos, Inimigo Entre Amigos, At Home Among Strangers, a Stranger at Home, At Home Among Strangers, Stranger at Home, Em Casa com Estranhos, Um Estranho em Casa, Fremd unter Seinesgleichen, Friend Among Strangers, Stranger Among Friends, Idegenek között, Le nôtre parmi les autres, Sám mezi cizími, cizí mezi svými, Savas tarp svetimų, svetimas tarp savų, Svoj medzi cudzími, Svuj mezi cizími, cizí mezi svými, Swój wśród obcych, obcy wśród swoich, Toverit, Vän bland fiender, Ven blandt fjender, Verraten und verkauft, Võõrastele oma omadele võõras, Свой сред чужди, чужд сред свои, 光と影のバラード
Film rating
7.7
Rate12 votes
7.3IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.