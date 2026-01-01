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Poster of At Home Among Strangers
7.7
Kinoafisha Films At Home Among Strangers
7.7

At Home Among Strangers

, 1974
Svoy sredi chuzhikh, chuzhoy sredi svoikh
USSR / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of At Home Among Strangers
7.7

Cast

Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Lemke
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Andrey Zabelin
Alexander Kalyagin
Alexander Kalyagin
Vanyukin
Yuriy Bogatyryov
Yuriy Bogatyryov
Egor Shilov
Anatoly Solonitsyn
Anatoly Solonitsyn
Vasiliy Sarychev
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Nikolay Kungurov
Polina Raykina
Polina Raykina
Konstantin Raikin
Konstantin Raikin
Kayum - bandit
Nikolai Pastukhov
Nikolai Pastukhov
Stepan Lipyagin
Nikita Mikhalkov
Nikita Mikhalkov
Aleksandr Brylov - ataman
Nikolay Zasukhin
Nikolay Zasukhin
Semyon Nikodimov
Director Nikita Mikhalkov
Writer Nikita Mikhalkov, Eduard Volodarsky
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 11 November 1974
Release date
11 November 1974 Russia 16+
20 December 1974 USA
11 November 1974 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Svoy sredi chuzhikh, chuzhoy sredi svoikh, Fue leal para enemigo y para amigos, traidor, At Home Among Strangers, a Stranger Among His Own, Amigo entre mis enemigos, Asalto al tren blindado, Свой среди чужих, чужой среди своих, Alene blant fremmede, Amico tra i nemici, nemico tra gli amici, Amigo Entre Inimigos, Inimigo Entre Amigos, At Home Among Strangers, a Stranger at Home, At Home Among Strangers, Stranger at Home, Em Casa com Estranhos, Um Estranho em Casa, Fremd unter Seinesgleichen, Friend Among Strangers, Stranger Among Friends, Idegenek között, Le nôtre parmi les autres, Sám mezi cizími, cizí mezi svými, Savas tarp svetimų, svetimas tarp savų, Svoj medzi cudzími, Svuj mezi cizími, cizí mezi svými, Swój wśród obcych, obcy wśród swoich, Toverit, Vän bland fiender, Ven blandt fjender, Verraten und verkauft, Võõrastele oma omadele võõras, Свой сред чужди, чужд сред свои, 光と影のバラード

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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