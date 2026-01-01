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7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
The Idiot
7.8
The Idiot
, 1958
Idiot
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
7.8
Cast
Yuriy Yakovlev
Prince Lev Myshkin
Yuliya Borisova
Nastasya Filippovna
Nikita Podgorny
Ganya Ivolgin
Vera Pashennaya
Elizaveta Yepanchina - General's wife
Nikolai Pazhitnov
General Yepanchin
Sergey Martinson
Lebedev
Leonid Parkhomenko
Parfyon Rogozhin
Emmanuil Geller
Hussar
Raisa Maksimova
Aglaya Yepanchina
Vladimir Muravyov
Ferdyshchenko
Director
Ivan Pyryev
Writer
Fyodor Dostoevsky
,
Ivan Pyryev
Composer
Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
1958
World premiere
12 May 1958
Release date
12 May 1958
Russia
12+
7 February 1959
China
MPAA
PG-13
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Idiot, Der Idiot, El idiota, Idioten, The Idiot, Идиот, A félkegyelmű, De idioot, Hakuti, Idiootti, Idiota, Ilithios, O, L'Idiot, O Idiota, 白痴（1958）, Idiotul, Ідіот, 白痴
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
23
votes
7.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
523
In the Drama genre
235
In films of USSR
37
In films of 1958
1
Stills
Showtimes
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