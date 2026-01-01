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Poster of The Idiot
7.8
Kinoafisha Films The Idiot
7.8

The Idiot

, 1958
Idiot
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Idiot
7.8

Cast

Yuriy Yakovlev
Yuriy Yakovlev
Prince Lev Myshkin
Yuliya Borisova
Yuliya Borisova
Nastasya Filippovna
Nikita Podgorny
Ganya Ivolgin
Vera Pashennaya
Elizaveta Yepanchina - General's wife
Nikolai Pazhitnov
General Yepanchin
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Lebedev
Leonid Parkhomenko
Parfyon Rogozhin
Emmanuil Geller
Hussar
Raisa Maksimova
Aglaya Yepanchina
Vladimir Muravyov
Ferdyshchenko
Director Ivan Pyryev
Writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, Ivan Pyryev
Composer Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 12 May 1958
Release date
12 May 1958 Russia 12+
7 February 1959 China
MPAA PG-13
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Idiot, Der Idiot, El idiota, Idioten, The Idiot, Идиот, A félkegyelmű, De idioot, Hakuti, Idiootti, Idiota, Ilithios, O, L'Idiot, O Idiota, 白痴（1958）, Idiotul, Ідіот, 白痴

Film rating

7.8
Rate 23 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  523 In the Drama genre  235 In films of USSR  37 In films of 1958  1
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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