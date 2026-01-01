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Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Lyudmila Tselikovskaya Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Tselikovskaya

Lyudmila Tselikovskaya

Lyudmila Tselikovskaya

Date of Birth
8 September 1919
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
3 July 1992
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Ivan the Terrible. Part I 7.6
Ivan the Terrible. Part I (1944)
Four Hearts 7.5
Four Hearts (1941)
Tale of a True Man 7.5
Tale of a True Man (1948)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Neveroyatnoye pari, ili istinnoye proisshestviye, blagopoluchno zavershivsheyesya sto let nazad 7.3
Neveroyatnoye pari, ili istinnoye proisshestviye, blagopoluchno zavershivsheyesya sto let nazad Neveroyatnoye pari, ili istinnoye proisshestviye, blagopoluchno zavershivsheyesya sto let nazad
Comedy 1984, USSR
Les 7.1
Les Les
Drama 1980, USSR
Semya kak semya 6.3
Semya kak semya Semya kak semya
Romantic 1970, USSR
The Grasshopper 7.1
The Grasshopper Poprygunya
Drama 1955, USSR
Did We Meet Somewhere Before 7
Did We Meet Somewhere Before My s vami gde-to vstrechalis
Comedy 1954, USSR
Tale of a True Man 7.5
Tale of a True Man Povest o nastoyashchem cheloveke
Drama, War 1948, USSR
Tickets
A Noisy Household 7.3
A Noisy Household Bespokoynoe khozyaystvo
Musical, Comedy, War 1946, USSR
Twins 7.3
Twins Bliznetsy
Comedy 1945, USSR
Ivan the Terrible. Part I 7.6
Ivan the Terrible. Part I Ivan Groznyy
Biography 1944, USSR
Tickets
Taxi to Heaven 7
Taxi to Heaven Vozdushnyy izvozchik
Comedy, Musical 1943, USSR
Anton Ivanovich Is Angry 7.1
Anton Ivanovich Is Angry Anton Ivanovich serditsya
Musical, Comedy 1941, USSR
Four Hearts 7.5
Four Hearts Serdtsa chetyryokh
Comedy 1941, USSR
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