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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Date of Birth
8 September 1919
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
3 July 1992
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Ivan the Terrible. Part I
(1944)
Tickets
7.5
Four Hearts
(1941)
7.5
Tale of a True Man
(1948)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
1984
1980
1970
1955
1954
1948
1946
1945
1944
1943
1941
All
12
Films
12
Actress
12
7.3
Neveroyatnoye pari, ili istinnoye proisshestviye, blagopoluchno zavershivsheyesya sto let nazad
Neveroyatnoye pari, ili istinnoye proisshestviye, blagopoluchno zavershivsheyesya sto let nazad
Comedy
1984, USSR
7.1
Les
Les
Drama
1980, USSR
6.3
Semya kak semya
Semya kak semya
Romantic
1970, USSR
7.1
The Grasshopper
Poprygunya
Drama
1955, USSR
7
Did We Meet Somewhere Before
My s vami gde-to vstrechalis
Comedy
1954, USSR
7.5
Tale of a True Man
Povest o nastoyashchem cheloveke
Drama, War
1948, USSR
Tickets
7.3
A Noisy Household
Bespokoynoe khozyaystvo
Musical, Comedy, War
1946, USSR
7.3
Twins
Bliznetsy
Comedy
1945, USSR
7.6
Ivan the Terrible. Part I
Ivan Groznyy
Biography
1944, USSR
Tickets
7
Taxi to Heaven
Vozdushnyy izvozchik
Comedy, Musical
1943, USSR
7.1
Anton Ivanovich Is Angry
Anton Ivanovich serditsya
Musical, Comedy
1941, USSR
7.5
Four Hearts
Serdtsa chetyryokh
Comedy
1941, USSR
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