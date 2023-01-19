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Nikolay Dostal
Nikolay Dostal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Dostal
Nikolay Dostal
Nikolay Dostal
Date of Birth
21 May 1946
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
19 January 2023
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
Cloud-Paradise
(1991)
7.6
Goodbye, Boys
(1964)
7.6
Raskol
(2011)
Filmography
Lico
Comedy
2019, Russia
7.5
The Monk and the Demon
Monakh i bes
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
7.6
Raskol
History, Drama
2011, Russia
6.3
Pete on the Way to Heaven
Petya po doroge v Tsarstvie Nebesnoe
Drama, Comedy, History
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
6.1
Kolya - perekati pole
Kolya - perekati pole
Romantic, Comedy
2005, Russia
6.9
Shtrafbat
Drama, Action, Adventure
2004, Russia
6.8
Grazhdanin nachalnik
Crime, Detective
2001, Russia
Rossiya. HH vek. Vzglyad na vlast
History, Documentary
1999, Russia
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