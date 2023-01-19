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Nikolay Dostal
Nikolay Dostal Nikolay Dostal
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Dostal

Nikolay Dostal

Nikolay Dostal

Date of Birth
21 May 1946
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
19 January 2023
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Cloud-Paradise 8.0
Cloud-Paradise (1991)
Goodbye, Boys 7.6
Goodbye, Boys (1964)
Raskol 7.6
Raskol (2011)

Filmography

Lico
Comedy 2019, Russia
The Monk and the Demon 7.5
The Monk and the Demon Monakh i bes
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Raskol 7.6
Raskol
History, Drama 2011, Russia
Pete on the Way to Heaven 6.3
Pete on the Way to Heaven Petya po doroge v Tsarstvie Nebesnoe
Drama, Comedy, History 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Kolya - perekati pole 6.1
Kolya - perekati pole Kolya - perekati pole
Romantic, Comedy 2005, Russia
Shtrafbat 6.9
Shtrafbat
Drama, Action, Adventure 2004, Russia
Grazhdanin nachalnik 6.8
Grazhdanin nachalnik
Crime, Detective 2001, Russia
Rossiya. HH vek. Vzglyad na vlast
Rossiya. HH vek. Vzglyad na vlast
History, Documentary 1999, Russia
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