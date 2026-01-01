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Nikolay Dostal Nikolay Dostal
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Dostal

Nikolay Dostal

Nikolay Dostal

Date of Birth
4 May 1909
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
22 April 1959

Popular Films

Did We Meet Somewhere Before 7.0
Did We Meet Somewhere Before (1954)
Delo Pyostrykh 6.0
Delo Pyostrykh (1958)

Filmography

Delo Pyostrykh 6
Delo Pyostrykh Delo Pyostrykh
Crime, Thriller 1958, USSR
Did We Meet Somewhere Before 7
Did We Meet Somewhere Before My s vami gde-to vstrechalis
Comedy 1954, USSR
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