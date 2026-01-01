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Nikolay Dostal
Nikolay Dostal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Dostal
Nikolay Dostal
Nikolay Dostal
Date of Birth
4 May 1909
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
22 April 1959
Popular Films
7.0
Did We Meet Somewhere Before
(1954)
6.0
Delo Pyostrykh
(1958)
Filmography
6
Delo Pyostrykh
Delo Pyostrykh
Crime, Thriller
1958, USSR
7
Did We Meet Somewhere Before
My s vami gde-to vstrechalis
Comedy
1954, USSR
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