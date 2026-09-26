Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of True Friends
7.6
Kinoafisha Films True Friends
7.6

True Friends

, 1954
Vernye druz'ya
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of True Friends
7.6

Cast

Vasili Merkuryev
Vasili Merkuryev
Vasiliy Nestratov
Boris Chirkov
Boris Chirkov
Boris Chizhov
Aleksandr Borisov
Aleksandr Borisov
Aleksandr Lapin
Aleksey Gribov
Aleksey Gribov
Vitaliy Nekhoda
Liliya Gritsenko
Natalya Sergeyevna Kalinina
Lyudmila Shagalova
Lyudmila Shagalova
Katya Sintsova
Yuriy Sarantsev
Yuriy Sarantsev
Seryozha
Vladimir Andreyev
Vladimir Andreyev
Aleksei Pokrovsky
Leytenant militsii
Ludmila Genika-Chirkova
Mashenka - vrach
Gabriel Belov
Starik na barzhe
Anatoliy Dudorov
Director Mikhail Kalatozov
Writer Aleksandr Galich, Konstantin Isaev
Composer Tikhon Khrennikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 20 April 1954
Release date
3 September 1954 Czechoslovakia
20 April 1954 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vernye druz'ya, True Friends, Amigos Verdadeiros, Croisière à trois, Dygnitarz na tratwie, Kruistocht met drie, Loma Volgalla, Loyal Friends, Luxustutajon, Reise mit Hindernissen, Tre män på en flotte, Tre mand på en tømmerflåde, Tres Hombres Sobre Una Balsa, Três Homens numa Jangada, Trois hommes sur un radeau, Verni drugovi, Vernyye druzya, Верные друзья, Вірні друзі, 忠实的朋友

Film rating

7.6
Rate 22 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  858 In the Comedy genre  177 In the Romantic genre  113 In films of USSR  94 In films of 1954  6
Updated 26 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for True Friends

Did We Meet Somewhere Before
Did We Meet Somewhere Before Comedy
1954, USSR
7.0
The Cranes Are Flying
The Cranes Are Flying Romantic, War, Drama
1957, USSR
7.8
Twelfth Night
Twelfth Night Comedy
1955, USSR
7.0
The Safety Match
The Safety Match Comedy
1954, USSR
7.8
Deti ponedelnika
Deti ponedelnika Comedy
1997, Russia
6.4
Shirli-Myrli
Shirli-Myrli Comedy
1995, Russia
7.4
Two arrows. Stone Age Detective
Two arrows. Stone Age Detective Comedy, Crime
1989, USSR
5.8
How to Become Happy
How to Become Happy Comedy, Musical, Sci-Fi
1986, USSR
6.6
The Garage
The Garage Comedy
1979, USSR
8.1
Pirates of the 20th Century
Pirates of the 20th Century Adventure, Thriller, Action
1979, USSR
6.8
A Man at His Place
A Man at His Place Drama
1972, USSR
6.8
White Sun of the Desert
White Sun of the Desert Adventure, War, Comedy
1970, USSR
8.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Heart of the Beast
Heart of the Beast
2026, USA, Action
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more