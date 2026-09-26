7.6Vernye druz'ya
True Friends, 1954
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Cast
Liliya Gritsenko
Natalya Sergeyevna Kalinina
Aleksei Pokrovsky
Leytenant militsii
Ludmila Genika-Chirkova
Mashenka - vrach
Gabriel Belov
Starik na barzhe
Director Mikhail Kalatozov
Writer Aleksandr Galich, Konstantin Isaev
Composer Tikhon Khrennikov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 20 April 1954
Release date
|3 September 1954
|Czechoslovakia
|20 April 1954
|USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vernye druz'ya, True Friends, Amigos Verdadeiros, Croisière à trois, Dygnitarz na tratwie, Kruistocht met drie, Loma Volgalla, Loyal Friends, Luxustutajon, Reise mit Hindernissen, Tre män på en flotte, Tre mand på en tømmerflåde, Tres Hombres Sobre Una Balsa, Três Homens numa Jangada, Trois hommes sur un radeau, Verni drugovi, Vernyye druzya, Верные друзья, Вірні друзі, 忠实的朋友
Updated 26 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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