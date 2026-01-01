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About
Filmography
Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin
Date of Birth
2 November 1902
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
16 July 1976
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.2
Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve
(1965)
7.8
The Wedding
(1944)
7.8
The Safety Match
(1954)
Filmography
7.7
Telegram
Telegramma
Family
1971, USSR
5.7
Ogon
Ogon
Animation
1971, USSR
5.8
Kak my iskali Tishku
Kak my iskali Tishku
Comedy
1970, USSR
5.9
Serebryanye truby
Serebryanye truby
Drama
1970, USSR
7.1
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati
Animation
1968, USSR
6.6
Zerkaltse
Zerkaltse
Animation
1967, USSR
7.4
O hroch, který se bál očkování
O hroch, který se bál očkování
Short, Animation
1966, USSR
8.2
Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve
Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve
Family, Short, Animation
1965, USSR
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