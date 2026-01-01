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Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin Mikhail Yanshin
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Yanshin

Mikhail Yanshin

Mikhail Yanshin

Date of Birth
2 November 1902
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
16 July 1976
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Voice actor, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve 8.2
Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve (1965)
The Wedding 7.8
The Wedding (1944)
The Safety Match 7.8
The Safety Match (1954)

Filmography

Telegram 7.7
Telegram Telegramma
Family 1971, USSR
Ogon 5.7
Ogon Ogon
Animation 1971, USSR
Kak my iskali Tishku 5.8
Kak my iskali Tishku Kak my iskali Tishku
Comedy 1970, USSR
Serebryanye truby 5.9
Serebryanye truby Serebryanye truby
Drama 1970, USSR
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati 7.1
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati
Animation 1968, USSR
Zerkaltse 6.6
Zerkaltse Zerkaltse
Animation 1967, USSR
O hroch, který se bál očkování 7.4
O hroch, který se bál očkování O hroch, který se bál očkování
Short, Animation 1966, USSR
Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve 8.2
Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve
Family, Short, Animation 1965, USSR
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