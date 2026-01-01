Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
A Groom from the Other World
6.9
A Groom from the Other World
, 1958
Zhenikh s togo sveta
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
6.9
Cast
Rostislav Plyatt
Petukhov Semyon Danilovich
Georgy Vitsin
Fikusov Pyotr Petrovich
Vera Altayskaya
Nina Pavlovna
Rina Zelyonaya
Mama Niny
Vladimir Vladislavskiy
Psikhiatr
Anastasiya Zueva
Anna Mikhaylovna - kassir
Mariya Kravchunovskaya
Tyotya Polya - uborshchitsa
Zoya Fyodorova
Elizaveta Vladimirovna - glavvrach
Klarina Frolova-Vorontsova
Zhenshchina v ocheredi v registraturu
Pavel Tarasov
Bukhgalter
Director
Leonid Gaidai
Writer
Mikhail Romm
,
Moris Slobodskoy
,
Vladimir Dykhovichnyy
Composer
Arno Babadzhanyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
48 minutes
Production year
1958
World premiere
22 September 1958
Release date
22 September 1958
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Zhenikh s togo sveta, Жених с того света, A Groom from the Other World, Jaunikis iš ano pasaulio, Narzeczony z tamtego świata
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
15
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for A Groom from the Other World
Absolutely Seriously
Comedy
1961, USSR
7.0
It Can't Be!
Comedy
1975, USSR
7.0
Balzaminov's Marriage
Comedy
1964, USSR
7.0
Strictly Business
Comedy, Crime
1962, USSR
7.0
Pyos Barbos i neobychnyj kross
Comedy, Short
1961, USSR
7.0
Incognito from St. Petersburg
Musical, Drama, Comedy
1977, USSR
6.0
Silver Lily of the Valley
Comedy, Romantic, Musical
2000, Russia
6.0
Khochu v tyurmu
Comedy
1999, Russia
6.0
Moscow Vacation
Comedy, Romantic
1995, Russia
6.0
How to Become Happy
Comedy, Musical, Sci-Fi
1986, USSR
6.0
Beregite muzhchin!
Comedy
1982, USSR
6.0
Fathers and Grandfathers
Comedy, Romantic
1982, USSR
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree