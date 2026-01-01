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Poster of A Groom from the Other World
6.9
Kinoafisha Films A Groom from the Other World
6.9

A Groom from the Other World

, 1958
Zhenikh s togo sveta
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of A Groom from the Other World
6.9

Cast

Rostislav Plyatt
Rostislav Plyatt
Petukhov Semyon Danilovich
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Fikusov Pyotr Petrovich
Vera Altayskaya
Nina Pavlovna
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
Mama Niny
Vladimir Vladislavskiy
Psikhiatr
Anastasiya Zueva
Anastasiya Zueva
Anna Mikhaylovna - kassir
Mariya Kravchunovskaya
Tyotya Polya - uborshchitsa
Zoya Fyodorova
Zoya Fyodorova
Elizaveta Vladimirovna - glavvrach
Klarina Frolova-Vorontsova
Zhenshchina v ocheredi v registraturu
Pavel Tarasov
Bukhgalter
Director Leonid Gaidai
Writer Mikhail Romm, Moris Slobodskoy, Vladimir Dykhovichnyy
Composer Arno Babadzhanyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 22 September 1958
Release date
22 September 1958 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zhenikh s togo sveta, Жених с того света, A Groom from the Other World, Jaunikis iš ano pasaulio, Narzeczony z tamtego świata

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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