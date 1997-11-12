Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Mironova
Maria Mironova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Mironova
Maria Mironova
Maria Mironova
Date of Birth
7 January 1911
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 November 1997
Actor type
Comedy actress, Voice actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
An Almost Funny Story
(1977)
7.5
Lesnoy kontsert
(1953)
7.4
Kapriznaya printsessa
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Musical
Romantic
Short
Year
All
2013
1985
1984
1980
1977
1974
1969
1968
1958
1956
1955
1954
1953
1938
All
15
Films
13
TV Shows
2
Actress
15
7
Krik sovy
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
5.8
Maritsa
Maritsa
Musical
1985, USSR
7.3
Doktor Aybolit
Family
1984, USSR
6.8
The Appointment
Naznacheniye
Comedy
1980, USSR
7.7
An Almost Funny Story
Pochti smeshnaya istoriya
Comedy, Romantic
1977, USSR
7.1
What is your smile
What is your smile
Comedy
1974, USSR
7.4
Kapriznaya printsessa
Kapriznaya printsessa
Animation, Short
1969, USSR
6
Staryy znakomyy
Staryy znakomyy
Comedy
1969, USSR
6.9
Ostorozhno, shchuka!
Ostorozhno, shchuka!
Children's, Animation
1968, USSR
6.5
Driver Involuntarily
Shofyor ponevole
Comedy
1958, USSR
6.2
Dragotsennyy podarok
Dragotsennyy podarok
Comedy, Family
1956, USSR
4.7
One fine day
One fine day
Comedy, Musical
1955, USSR
7
Did We Meet Somewhere Before
My s vami gde-to vstrechalis
Comedy
1954, USSR
Tickets
7.5
Lesnoy kontsert
Lesnoy kontsert
Animation, Short
1953, USSR
6.8
Volga-Volga
Volga - Volga
Comedy, Musical
1938, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree