Maria Mironova
Date of Birth
7 January 1911
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 November 1997
Actor type
Comedy actress, Voice actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

7.7
An Almost Funny Story (1977)
Lesnoy kontsert 7.5
Lesnoy kontsert (1953)
Kapriznaya printsessa 7.4
Kapriznaya printsessa (1969)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Krik sovy 7
Krik sovy
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
Maritsa 5.8
Maritsa Maritsa
Musical 1985, USSR
Doktor Aybolit 7.3
Doktor Aybolit
Family 1984, USSR
The Appointment 6.8
The Appointment Naznacheniye
Comedy 1980, USSR
7.7
An Almost Funny Story Pochti smeshnaya istoriya
Comedy, Romantic 1977, USSR
What is your smile 7.1
What is your smile What is your smile
Comedy 1974, USSR
Kapriznaya printsessa 7.4
Kapriznaya printsessa Kapriznaya printsessa
Animation, Short 1969, USSR
Staryy znakomyy 6
Staryy znakomyy Staryy znakomyy
Comedy 1969, USSR
Ostorozhno, shchuka! 6.9
Ostorozhno, shchuka! Ostorozhno, shchuka!
Children's, Animation 1968, USSR
Driver Involuntarily 6.5
Driver Involuntarily Shofyor ponevole
Comedy 1958, USSR
Dragotsennyy podarok 6.2
Dragotsennyy podarok Dragotsennyy podarok
Comedy, Family 1956, USSR
One fine day 4.7
One fine day One fine day
Comedy, Musical 1955, USSR
Did We Meet Somewhere Before 7
Did We Meet Somewhere Before My s vami gde-to vstrechalis
Comedy 1954, USSR
Tickets
Lesnoy kontsert 7.5
Lesnoy kontsert Lesnoy kontsert
Animation, Short 1953, USSR
Volga-Volga 6.8
Volga-Volga Volga - Volga
Comedy, Musical 1938, USSR
