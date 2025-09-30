Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Going
1
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Control Room
Control Room
Control Room
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Sci-Fi
Going
1
Not going
0
Synopsis
A distant space colony where Olivia and her colleague Arlo is in charge of the colony's control room, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. But the colony comes under siege from alien creatures.
Expand
Country
Spain
Production year
2024
Online premiere
30 September 2025
World premiere
30 September 2025
Release date
2 February 2026
Russia
Капелла Фильм
Production
Nostromo Pictures
Also known as
Control Room, Kontrolltuba
Director
Luiso Berdejo
Cast
Luna Fulgencio
Alexandra Masangkay
Aitor Luna
Loreto Mauleón
Óscar Casas
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Control Room
7.3
Alien: Romulus
(2024)
3.5
Blood and Snow
(2023)
7.1
Life
(2017)
6.5
Prometheus
(2012)
7.4
Sunshine
(2007)
6.7
Alien Resurrection
(1997)
7.1
Alien³
(1992)
8.3
Aliens
(1986)
8.3
The Thing
(1982)
8.4
Alien
(1979)
Film rating
4.0
Rate
11
votes
3.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree