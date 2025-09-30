Menu
Control Room

Control Room

Control Room 18+
Synopsis

A distant space colony where Olivia and her colleague Arlo is in charge of the colony's control room, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. But the colony comes under siege from alien creatures.
Country Spain
Production year 2024
Online premiere 30 September 2025
World premiere 30 September 2025
Release date
2 February 2026 Russia Капелла Фильм
Production Nostromo Pictures
Also known as
Control Room, Kontrolltuba
Director
Luiso Berdejo
Cast
Luna Fulgencio
Luna Fulgencio
Alexandra Masangkay
Aitor Luna
Loreto Mauleón
Óscar Casas
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.0
11 votes
3.9 IMDb
