Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Above and Below
Above and Below - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Above and Below

Above and Below

, 2026
Above and Below
USA, Spain / Action, Thriller
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 2
Poster of Above and Below
Going 1
Not going 2
Above and Below - Dubbed trailer
Above and Below  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A group of friends set off for an unforgettable vacation. What begins as an adventure of partying and diving quickly turns into a nightmare when they are attacked by criminals in open waters.

Cast

Laura Marano
Tatiana
Christina Ochoa
Christina Ochoa
Mario Tardón
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Burns
Ramiro Alonso
Ryan Bertroche
Jess Liaudin
Jess Liaudin
Diego Llinás
Louis Mandylor
Louis Mandylor
Timothy V. Murphy
Timothy V. Murphy
Rodrigo Poisón
Donncha Tynan
TJ
Director Jesse V. Johnson
Writer Anthony Steven Giordano
Composer Maria Vertiz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Spain
Production year 2026
World premiere 29 July 2026
Release date
13 August 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино
3 December 2026 Germany
4 December 2026 Lithuania
29 July 2026 USA
Production AF Films, Match Point
Also known as
Above and Below, Entre Céu e Mar, Во власти страха

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
Above and Below - Dubbed trailer
Above and Below Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more