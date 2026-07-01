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Above and Below
Above and Below
, 2026
Above and Below
USA, Spain / Action, Thriller
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Above and Below
Dubbed trailer
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Synopsis
A group of friends set off for an unforgettable vacation. What begins as an adventure of partying and diving quickly turns into a nightmare when they are attacked by criminals in open waters.
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Cast
Laura Marano
Tatiana
Christina Ochoa
Mario Tardón
Antonio Banderas
Burns
Ramiro Alonso
Ryan Bertroche
Jess Liaudin
Diego Llinás
Louis Mandylor
Timothy V. Murphy
Rodrigo Poisón
Donncha Tynan
TJ
Director
Jesse V. Johnson
Writer
Anthony Steven Giordano
Composer
Maria Vertiz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Spain
Production year
2026
World premiere
29 July 2026
Release date
13 August 2026
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
3 December 2026
Germany
4 December 2026
Lithuania
29 July 2026
USA
Production
AF Films, Match Point
Also known as
Above and Below, Entre Céu e Mar, Во власти страха
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Above and Below
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