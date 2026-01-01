Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Family
Fantasy
Going
12
Not going
1
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 August 2026
Release date
13 August 2026
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Production
Yellow, Black & White
Also known as
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok, Последний богатырь. Колобок
Director
Anton Maslov
Cast
Garik Kharlamov
Dmitriy Zhuravlyov
Mila Ershova
Gosha Kutsenko
Elena Podkaminskaya
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
