Top Films
Top 1000 Films
2013
Top films of 2013
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.1
1
The Best Offer
Romantic, Drama
2013, Italy
Rate
8.0
2
The Wolf of Wall Street
Drama, Crime
2013, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
3
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure
2013, USA / New Zealand
Rate
8.0
4
Prisoners
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2013, USA
Rate
8.0
5
Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family
2013, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.9
6
The Conjuring
Thriller, Horror
2013, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
7
Man of Steel
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Action
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
8
Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
9
Iron Man 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
10
Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation
2013, USA
Rate
7.7
11
12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.7
12
Dallas Buyers Club
Drama
2013, USA
Rate
7.7
13
Now You See Me
Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
7.7
14
The Wind Rises
Drama, Animation, Anime
2013, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
15
Thor: The Dark World
Adventure, Action
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
16
Her
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
17
About Time
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Rate
7.6
18
The Wolverine
Adventure, Action
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
19
Captain Phillips
Drama
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
20
Gravity
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.6
21
The Croods
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
22
Despicable Me 2
Animation, Family
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
23
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
7.5
24
Oblivion
Action, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
Rate
7.5
25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Drama, Romantic
2013, France
Rate
7.5
26
The Great Gatsby
Drama, History
2013, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.5
27
We're the Millers
Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
7.5
28
Only Lovers Left Alive
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2013, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.4
29
Fast & Furious 6
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2013, USA
Rate
7.3
30
Non-Stop
Thriller, Action
2013, USA
Rate
7.3
31
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
7.3
32
Warm Bodies
Romantic, Drama, Horror
2013, USA
Rate
7.3
33
Metallica Through the Never
Musical
2013, USA
Rate
7.3
34
Star Trek Into Darkness
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2013, USA
Rate
7.3
35
Trance
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Rate
7.2
36
The Great Beauty
Comedy, Drama
2013, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
7.2
37
Escape Plan
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
Rate
7.2
38
The Geographer Drank His Globe Away
Drama
2013, Russia
Rate
7.2
39
Ender's Game
Sci-Fi, Adventure
2013, USA
Rate
7.1
40
Pacific Rim
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2013, USA
Rate
7.1
41
Insidious: Chapter 2
Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
7.0
42
RED 2
Action, Comedy, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
7.0
43
The Call
Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
7.0
44
Metro
Action, Drama, Thriller
2013, Russia
Rate
7.0
45
2 Guns
Drama, Crime, Action, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
7.0
46
Gangster Squad
Crime, Drama
2013, USA
Rate
7.0
47
Turbo
Animation
2013, USA
Rate
7.0
48
Riddick
Action, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
Rate
7.0
49
Parker
Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
7.0
50
Snowpiercer
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2013, South Korea / USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
51
Iron Ivan
Drama, History
2013, Russia
Rate
6.9
52
American Hustle
History, Thriller, Drama
2013, USA
Rate
6.9
53
The Lone Ranger
Thriller, Action, Western
2013, USA
Rate
6.9
54
Oculus
Horror
2013, USA
Rate
6.9
55
The Heat
Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
6.9
56
Evil Dead
Thriller, Horror
2013, USA
Rate
6.9
57
Kicking Off
Drama
2013, Russia
Rate
6.9
58
Olympus Has Fallen
Action, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
6.9
59
White House Down
Drama, Action
2013, USA
Rate
6.9
60
Mama
Horror
2013, USA
Rate
6.9
61
Elysium
Drama, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
Rate
6.9
62
Filth
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Rate
6.9
63
Gagarin: First in Space
History, Drama, Biography
2013, Russia
Rate
6.9
64
Last Vegas
Comedy, Drama
2013, USA
Rate
6.8
65
Pain & Gain
Drama, Action, Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
6.8
66
Snitch
Action, Drama, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
6.8
67
Jack the Giant Slayer
Romantic, Drama, Fantasy, Adventure
2013, USA
Rate
6.8
68
The Last Stand
Action
2013, USA
Rate
6.8
69
The Internship
Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
6.8
70
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult
2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
Rate
6.7
71
47 Ronin
Drama, Action
2013, USA
Rate
6.7
72
The Family
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2013, USA / France
Rate
6.7
73
Side Effects
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
6.6
74
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
Adventure, Family, Action, Fantasy, Drama
2013, USA
Rate
6.6
75
The Hangover Part III
Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
6.6
76
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Family, Animation, Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
6.5
77
300: Rise of an Empire
Action, Drama
2013, USA
Rate
6.5
78
R.I.P.D.
Action, Comedy, Crime
2013, USA
Rate
6.5
79
Oz the Great and Powerful
Fantasy
2013, USA
Rate
6.5
80
Identity Thief
Crime, Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
6.5
81
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Drama
2013, USA / Germany
Rate
6.5
82
Epic
Animation, Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2013, USA
Rate
6.4
83
The Purge
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
Rate
6.4
84
Bad Grandpa
Comedy, Documentary
2013, USA
Rate
6.3
85
Grown Ups 2
Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
6.3
86
21 & Over
Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
6.3
87
Devil's Pass
Horror, Thriller
2013, Russia / USA
Rate
6.2
88
Carrie
Drama, Horror
2013, USA
Rate
6.1
89
Crystal Fairy
Drama, Romantic, Adventure
2013, Chile
Rate
6.1
90
Runner Runner
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
6.1
91
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 2
Animation
2013, Russia
Rate
6.1
92
Gorko!
Adventure, Comedy
2013, Russia
Rate
6.1
93
Yolki 3
Comedy
2013, Russia
Rate
6.1
94
Trudno byt bogom
Sci-Fi
2013, Russia
Rate
6.1
95
A Haunted House
Comedy
2013, USA
Rate
5.9
96
Love in Vegas
Comedy
2013, Russia
Rate
5.9
97
Machete Kills
Crime, Thriller, Action
2013, USA
Rate
5.9
98
Jobs
Drama, Biography
2013, USA
Rate
5.8
99
After the Dark
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2013, USA
Rate
5.8
100
Some Like It Cold
Comedy, Sport
2013, Russia
Rate
