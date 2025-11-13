Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2013

Top films of 2013

The Best Offer 8.1
1 The Best Offer
Romantic, Drama 2013, Italy
The Wolf of Wall Street 8.0
2 The Wolf of Wall Street
Drama, Crime 2013, USA
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug 8.0
3 The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure 2013, USA / New Zealand
Prisoners 8.0
4 Prisoners
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2013, USA
Frozen 8.0
5 Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2013, USA
The Conjuring 7.9
6 The Conjuring
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
Man of Steel 7.8
7 Man of Steel
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Action 2013, USA
Kick-Ass 2 7.8
8 Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy 2013, USA / Great Britain
Iron Man 3 7.8
9 Iron Man 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2013, USA
Monsters University 7.8
10 Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
12 Years a Slave 7.7
11 12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography 2013, USA / Great Britain
Dallas Buyers Club 7.7
12 Dallas Buyers Club
Drama 2013, USA
Now You See Me 7.7
13 Now You See Me
Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
The Wind Rises 7.7
14 The Wind Rises
Drama, Animation, Anime 2013, Japan
Thor: The Dark World 7.7
15 Thor: The Dark World
Adventure, Action 2013, USA
Her 7.6
16 Her
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2013, USA
About Time 7.6
17 About Time
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama 2013, Great Britain
The Wolverine 7.6
18 The Wolverine
Adventure, Action 2013, USA
Captain Phillips 7.6
19 Captain Phillips
Drama 2013, USA
Gravity 7.6
20 Gravity
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, USA / Great Britain
The Croods 7.6
21 The Croods
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2013, USA
Despicable Me 2 7.6
22 Despicable Me 2
Animation, Family 2013, USA
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 7.6
23 The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, USA
Oblivion 7.5
24 Oblivion
Action, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Blue Is the Warmest Color 7.5
25 Blue Is the Warmest Color
Drama, Romantic 2013, France
The Great Gatsby 7.5
26 The Great Gatsby
Drama, History 2013, USA
We're the Millers 7.5
27 We're the Millers
Comedy 2013, USA
Only Lovers Left Alive 7.5
28 Only Lovers Left Alive
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2013, USA
Fast & Furious 6 7.4
29 Fast & Furious 6
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2013, USA
Non-Stop 7.3
30 Non-Stop
Thriller, Action 2013, USA
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty 7.3
31 The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
Comedy 2013, USA
Warm Bodies 7.3
32 Warm Bodies
Romantic, Drama, Horror 2013, USA
Metallica Through the Never 7.3
33 Metallica Through the Never
Musical 2013, USA
Star Trek Into Darkness 7.3
34 Star Trek Into Darkness
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2013, USA
Trance 7.3
35 Trance
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2013, Great Britain
The Great Beauty 7.2
36 The Great Beauty
Comedy, Drama 2013, Italy / France
Escape Plan 7.2
37 Escape Plan
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
The Geographer Drank His Globe Away 7.2
38 The Geographer Drank His Globe Away
Drama 2013, Russia
Ender's Game 7.2
39 Ender's Game
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2013, USA
Pacific Rim 7.1
40 Pacific Rim
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2013, USA
Insidious: Chapter 2 7.1
41 Insidious: Chapter 2
Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
RED 2 7.0
42 RED 2
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2013, USA
The Call 7.0
43 The Call
Thriller 2013, USA
Metro 7.0
44 Metro
Action, Drama, Thriller 2013, Russia
2 Guns 7.0
45 2 Guns
Drama, Crime, Action, Thriller 2013, USA
Gangster Squad 7.0
46 Gangster Squad
Crime, Drama 2013, USA
Turbo 7.0
47 Turbo
Animation 2013, USA
Riddick 7.0
48 Riddick
Action, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Parker 7.0
49 Parker
Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Snowpiercer 7.0
50 Snowpiercer
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2013, South Korea / USA / France
Iron Ivan 6.9
51 Iron Ivan
Drama, History 2013, Russia
American Hustle 6.9
52 American Hustle
History, Thriller, Drama 2013, USA
The Lone Ranger 6.9
53 The Lone Ranger
Thriller, Action, Western 2013, USA
Oculus 6.9
54 Oculus
Horror 2013, USA
The Heat 6.9
55 The Heat
Comedy 2013, USA
Evil Dead 6.9
56 Evil Dead
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
Kicking Off 6.9
57 Kicking Off
Drama 2013, Russia
Olympus Has Fallen 6.9
58 Olympus Has Fallen
Action, Thriller 2013, USA
White House Down 6.9
59 White House Down
Drama, Action 2013, USA
Mama 6.9
60 Mama
Horror 2013, USA
Elysium 6.9
61 Elysium
Drama, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Filth 6.9
62 Filth
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Gagarin: First in Space 6.9
63 Gagarin: First in Space
History, Drama, Biography 2013, Russia
Last Vegas 6.9
64 Last Vegas
Comedy, Drama 2013, USA
Pain & Gain 6.8
65 Pain & Gain
Drama, Action, Comedy 2013, USA
Snitch 6.8
66 Snitch
Action, Drama, Thriller 2013, USA
Jack the Giant Slayer 6.8
67 Jack the Giant Slayer
Romantic, Drama, Fantasy, Adventure 2013, USA
The Last Stand 6.8
68 The Last Stand
Action 2013, USA
The Internship 6.8
69 The Internship
Comedy 2013, USA
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I 6.8
70 Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult 2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
47 Ronin 6.7
71 47 Ronin
Drama, Action 2013, USA
The Family 6.7
72 The Family
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2013, USA / France
Side Effects 6.7
73 Side Effects
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2013, USA
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters 6.6
74 Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
Adventure, Family, Action, Fantasy, Drama 2013, USA
The Hangover Part III 6.6
75 The Hangover Part III
Comedy 2013, USA
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 6.6
76 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Family, Animation, Comedy 2013, USA
300: Rise of an Empire 6.5
77 300: Rise of an Empire
Action, Drama 2013, USA
R.I.P.D. 6.5
78 R.I.P.D.
Action, Comedy, Crime 2013, USA
Oz the Great and Powerful 6.5
79 Oz the Great and Powerful
Fantasy 2013, USA
Identity Thief 6.5
80 Identity Thief
Crime, Comedy 2013, USA
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones 6.5
81 The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Drama 2013, USA / Germany
Epic 6.5
82 Epic
Animation, Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2013, USA
The Purge 6.4
83 The Purge
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Bad Grandpa 6.4
84 Bad Grandpa
Comedy, Documentary 2013, USA
Grown Ups 2 6.3
85 Grown Ups 2
Comedy 2013, USA
21 & Over 6.3
86 21 & Over
Comedy 2013, USA
Devil's Pass 6.3
87 Devil's Pass
Horror, Thriller 2013, Russia / USA
Carrie 6.2
88 Carrie
Drama, Horror 2013, USA
Crystal Fairy 6.1
89 Crystal Fairy
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 2013, Chile
Runner Runner 6.1
90 Runner Runner
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2013, USA
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 2 6.1
91 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 2
Animation 2013, Russia
Gorko! 6.1
92 Gorko!
Adventure, Comedy 2013, Russia
Yolki 3 6.1
93 Yolki 3
Comedy 2013, Russia
Trudno byt bogom 6.1
94 Trudno byt bogom
Sci-Fi 2013, Russia
A Haunted House 6.1
95 A Haunted House
Comedy 2013, USA
Love in Vegas 5.9
96 Love in Vegas
Comedy 2013, Russia
Machete Kills 5.9
97 Machete Kills
Crime, Thriller, Action 2013, USA
Jobs 5.9
98 Jobs
Drama, Biography 2013, USA
After the Dark 5.8
99 After the Dark
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2013, USA
Some Like It Cold 5.8
100 Some Like It Cold
Comedy, Sport 2013, Russia
