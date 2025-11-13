Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
USSR
Rating of the best films produced in USSR
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.6
1
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley
Adventure, Crime, Mystery
1981, USSR
Rate
8.6
2
Nu, pogodi!
Short, Animation
1969, USSR
Rate
8.6
3
Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short
1978, USSR
Rate
8.5
4
Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya
Crime, Detective, Action
1979, USSR
Rate
8.5
5
Gentlemen of Fortune
Crime, Comedy
1971, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
6
Man with a Movie Camera
Documentary
1929, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
7
Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future
Comedy, Sci-Fi
1973, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
8
The Diamond Arm
Comedy, Adventure, Crime
1968, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
9
Okhota na tigra
Crime, Drama, Mystery
1980, USSR
Rate
8.3
10
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
History, Drama, War
1972, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
11
Ballad of a Soldier
Drama, War, Romantic
1959, USSR
Rate
8.3
12
Khanuma
Comedy, Musical
1978, USSR
Rate
8.3
13
The Twelve Chairs
Comedy, Detective
1976, USSR
Rate
8.3
14
Love and Pigeons
Comedy, Romantic
1984, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
15
An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale
1978, USSR
Rate
8.3
16
Office Romance
Romantic, Comedy
1977, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
17
Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse
Romantic
1956, USSR
Rate
8.1
18
The Safety Match
Comedy
1954, USSR
Rate
8.1
19
Mimino
Comedy
1978, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
20
Безымянная звезда
Drama, Comedy
1978, USSR
Rate
8.1
21
Yozhik v tumane
Children's
1975, USSR
Rate
8.1
22
Siberiade
Drama, War, History
1978, USSR
Rate
8.1
23
Walking the Streets of Moscow
Romantic, Comedy
1963, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.1
24
Letter Never Sent
Drama
1959, USSR
Rate
8.1
25
The Mystery of the Third Planet
Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi
1981, USSR
Rate
8.1
26
I've Bought Myself a Father
Comedy, Family
1963, USSR
Rate
8.1
27
Myshonok Pik
Animation
1978, USSR
Rate
8.1
28
The Wedding
Comedy, Romantic
1944, USSR
Rate
8.1
29
Welcome, or No Trespassing
Family, Comedy
1964, USSR
Rate
8.0
30
Officers
Drama, Romantic
1971, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
31
The House I Live In
Drama
1957, USSR
Rate
8.0
32
Battleship Potemkin
Drama, War, History
1925, USSR
Rate
Tickets
8.0
33
Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale
1984, USSR
Rate
8.0
34
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora
Musical, Adventure
1979, USSR
Rate
8.0
35
The Girls
Romantic, Comedy
1961, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
36
Destiny of a Man
War, Drama
1959, USSR
Rate
8.0
37
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo
Animation
1978, USSR
Rate
8.0
38
Zolotaya antilopa
Animation
1954, USSR
Rate
8.0
39
Good Luck!
Drama, Romantic
1956, USSR
Rate
8.0
40
Romeo and Juliet
Drama, Music, Romantic
1955, USSR
Rate
7.9
41
Maxim Perepelitsa
Comedy
1955, USSR
Rate
7.9
42
Po zakonu
Drama, Crime
1926, USSR
Rate
7.9
43
Scarlet Flower
Animation, Fantasy
1952, USSR
Rate
7.9
44
And Quiet Flows the Don
Drama, War
1957, USSR
Rate
7.9
45
The Alive and the Dead
Drama, War
1963, USSR
Rate
7.9
46
The Idiot
Drama
1958, USSR
Rate
Tickets
7.9
47
Skazka o rybake i rybke
Animation, Short, Family
1950, USSR
Rate
7.9
48
Snezhnaya koroleva
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family
1957, USSR
Rate
7.9
49
V yaranga požáru popáleniny
Short, Animation
1956, USSR
Rate
7.9
50
The Cranes Are Flying
Romantic, War, Drama
1957, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
51
The brave little deer
Short, Animation
1957, USSR
Rate
7.9
52
Ostrov oshibok
Animation, Short, Family
1955, USSR
Rate
7.9
53
The Ugly Duckling
Short, Animation
1955, USSR
Rate
7.9
54
Porozhniy reys
Drama
1963, USSR
Rate
7.9
55
Three Plus Two
Comedy
1963, USSR
Rate
7.9
56
Kashtanka
Animation
1952, USSR
Rate
7.9
57
Tri drovoseka
Animation
1959, USSR
Rate
7.9
58
It Happened in Penkovo
Drama, Romantic
1957, USSR
Rate
7.9
59
Zakoldovannyy malchik
Family, Animation
1955, USSR
Rate
7.9
60
Petra a Červená Karkulka
Short, Animation
1958, USSR
Rate
7.9
61
Cinderella
Fairy Tale, Family
1947, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
62
Konyok-Gorbunok
Animation
1947, USSR
Rate
7.8
63
The Cat’s House
Animation
1958, USSR
Rate
7.8
64
Vstuplenie
Drama, Family
1963, USSR
Rate
7.8
65
Vasilisa the Beautiful
Fairy Tale, Family, Children's
1939, USSR
Rate
7.8
66
The Girl and the Crocodile
Comedy
1956, USSR
Rate
7.8
67
Summer Trip to the Sea
Documentary
1978, USSR
Rate
7.8
68
Wait for Me
War, Drama
1943, USSR
Rate
7.8
69
Tsarevna-lyagushka
Short, Animation
1954, USSR
Rate
7.8
70
A Home for Tanya
Drama
1959, USSR
Rate
7.8
71
Carnival Night
Musical, Comedy
1956, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
72
Noch pered Rozhdestvom
Animation
1951, USSR
Rate
7.8
73
Ořech větvička
Short, Animation
1955, USSR
Rate
7.8
74
Different Fortunes
Drama, Romantic
1956, USSR
Rate
7.8
75
Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical
1976, USSR / France / Romania
Rate
7.8
76
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh
Children's, Short, Animation
1951, USSR
Rate
7.8
77
Gusi-lebedi
Animation, Short
1949, USSR
Rate
7.8
78
Ivan the Terrible. Part I
Biography
1944, USSR
Rate
7.8
79
Love and Lies
Drama
1980, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
80
Mashenka
Romantic, War
1942, USSR
Rate
7.8
81
The Unamenables
Comedy
1959, USSR
Rate
Tickets
7.8
82
The Overcoat
Drama
1959, USSR
Rate
7.8
83
The fulfillment of desires
Short, Animation
1957, USSR
Rate
7.8
84
The Sisters
Drama
1957, USSR
Rate
7.8
85
Guilty Without Guilt
Drama
1945, USSR
Rate
7.8
86
Andrei Rublev
History, Drama
1966, USSR
Rate
Tickets
7.7
87
Mother
Drama
1926, USSR
Rate
7.7
88
True Friends
Comedy, Romantic
1954, USSR
Rate
7.7
89
The End of St. Petersburg
Drama
1927, USSR
Rate
7.7
90
The Last Inch
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
1958, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
91
Volshebnyy magazin
Animation, Short
1953, USSR
Rate
7.7
92
Druzhok
Comedy, Family
1958, USSR
Rate
7.7
93
Stalker
Crime, Sci-Fi
1979, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
94
The Forty-First
Drama
1956, USSR
Rate
7.7
95
Eugene Onegin
Drama, Musical
1958, USSR
Rate
7.7
96
Bed and Sofa
Drama, Comedy
1924, USSR
Rate
7.7
97
V některých království ...
Animation
1957, USSR
Rate
7.7
98
Volunteers
Romantic
1958, USSR
Rate
7.7
99
A Man Was Born
Drama, Romantic
1956, USSR
Rate
7.7
100
Four Hearts
Comedy
1941, USSR
Rate
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
Most Anticipated Films
Top 1000 Films
Top Films in Cinemas
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
Best films of 2022
Best films of 2021
Top Films by Country
Top Films by Genre
1
2
3
Forward
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3
25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2
1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3
13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae
30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree